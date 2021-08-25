PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bearcats volley past Bears

Adi Ratcliffe collected 18 kills and 17 digs as the Virginia High Bearcats posted a 21-25, 30-28, 22-25, 25-15, 15-11 win over the Union Bears Wednesday in prep volleyball.

Caleigh Hampton (37 assists, 13 digs) and Diana Spence (13 kills, 12 digs) also played well for VHS, which was coming off a five-set loss to John Battle on Tuesday.

Union was led by Isabella Blagg (17 kills, 16 digs), Gracie Gibson (18 digs) and Brooke Bailey with 31 assists.

Chilhowie 3, Marion 1

Josie Sheets had 18 assists, 10 kills and nine digs as the Chilhowie Warriors earned a 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 win over Smyth County rival Marion and improved to 2-0.

Mari-Beth Boardwine added 10 digs, eight kills and three blocks for the Warriors (2-0), while Hannah Goodwin’s eight kills, Kaitlyn Hopkins’ 15 digs and a 13-assist, 10-dig performance by Chloe Adams were also vital.

Marion (0-2) received nine kills from Ella Moss, 17 assists from Amber Kimberlin and eight kills from Anna Hagy.

J.I. Burton 3, Jenkins (Ky.) 0

The J.I. Burton Raiders are now 1-1 after an easy 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 triumph over the Jenkins Cavaliers.