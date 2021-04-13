PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bearcats claw past Warriors in 4

BRISTOL, Va. — Following a rip-roaring start, the Virginia High volleyball team finally managed to put away Wise County Central in champion-like fashion Tuesday night at the Bearcat Den.
Virginia High, after zooming to a 12-0 edge to open the match, eventually posted a 25-6, 25-12, 17-25, 25-19 victory over the upstart Warriors in VHSL Region 2D semifinal play.
It was not easy for the undefeated Bearcats, who nonetheless will take a 16-0 record to Gate City on Thursday to play in their first region final in 21 years.
“We cut it a little closer than we would like,” admitted veteran Virginia High coach Ashley Johnson. “It was a well-fought match there as we got a little closer in the end, but overall I’m happy to have the win and happy to be moving on.”
After all, at this point of the season, advancing is all that matters.
“Well, it is,” Johnson said. “But there’s also that sharpness factor you would like to see out there. We have a tendency to relax. When we commit errors, we can beat ourselves.
“At the same time, the crew we just played worked hard and moved well and got a lot of balls up that people haven’t gotten up against us. So, kudos to them on what they did extremely well.”
Wise Central, which finished with an 8-6 record under first-year coach Lucindy Lawson, simply dug itself a hole from which was too deep to escape, appearing overmatched in the first game and then trailing 16-6 midway through the second game.
“We started out pretty slow, yeah,” Lawson said. “I don’t know if it was the bus ride or nerves or what, but something got the best of us and we just didn’t show up those first two games.”
With senior Kelly Locke serving for 11 straight winners and Camden Jones collecting three of her 17 total kills, Virginia High roared out to its 12-0 advantage in the initial game.
The second game was much the same, the Bearcats opening with a 7-2 edge and leading by as much as 22-9 en route to a seemingly insurmountable two-games-to-none comfort cruise.
Caleigh Hampton, VHS’s junior setter, had most of her 37 assists during those first two games.
“We came ready to play and at first [the Warriors] may have sat back a little,” Johnson said. “But volleyball is a game of momentum, and that momentum can swing and it can swing fast. And tonight is a prime example that when it swings, it can be hard to get it back. I think it turns into a little bit of a lack of focus and then it’s us who is suddenly sitting back.”
Behind a combined team effort, Wise Central took it to the Bearcats in the third game, never trailing after gaining a 2-1 lead and running out to as much as a 17-9 advantage.
The Warriors were right in it in the fourth game, down 9-8 at one juncture, but never could get a lead and eventually fell to the front-line prowess of fellow juniors Dianna Spence and Adie Ratcliffe, who combined for 17 kills, and the polished Jones.
And now the Bearcats will carry the Southwest District banner to Gate City to face a program which has won six state championships under longtime coach Amy Reed.
Gate City beat John Battle to gain its region title berth.
“We’ve still got what I would almost consider a juggernaut in taking on Gate City,” said Johnson, who got a team-high 26 digs from Bre Owens. “Amy Reed runs an excellent program and we’ll have to play very, very well.”
Wise Central was led statistically by Bayleigh Allison and Olivia Sanders, who combined for 20 kills, and Hannah McAmis, who produced 18 digs. In addition, Caitlin Glover had 25 assists.