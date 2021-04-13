PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bearcats claw past Warriors in 4

“We started out pretty slow, yeah,” Lawson said. “I don’t know if it was the bus ride or nerves or what, but something got the best of us and we just didn’t show up those first two games.”

With senior Kelly Locke serving for 11 straight winners and Camden Jones collecting three of her 17 total kills, Virginia High roared out to its 12-0 advantage in the initial game.

The second game was much the same, the Bearcats opening with a 7-2 edge and leading by as much as 22-9 en route to a seemingly insurmountable two-games-to-none comfort cruise.

Caleigh Hampton, VHS’s junior setter, had most of her 37 assists during those first two games.

“We came ready to play and at first [the Warriors] may have sat back a little,” Johnson said. “But volleyball is a game of momentum, and that momentum can swing and it can swing fast. And tonight is a prime example that when it swings, it can be hard to get it back. I think it turns into a little bit of a lack of focus and then it’s us who is suddenly sitting back.”

Behind a combined team effort, Wise Central took it to the Bearcats in the third game, never trailing after gaining a 2-1 lead and running out to as much as a 17-9 advantage.