PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bearcats claim 4 matches and title at Remembrance Rumble

“Dianna and Addie in the middle are tough for them,” “said Marion coach Amanda Hanshew. “ Addie’s so versatile with her attack on the ball, has that high vertical [leap] and it’s hard to read her.”

The Scarlet Hurricanes (7-5) have experienced a helter-skelter start to the season.

“It has been up and down,” Hanshew said. “We have a great little team, there are just those few moments where we have struggles and have trouble getting out of those. We have to work on playing to win. Finishing is the biggest thing and not getting down on ourselves when we make mistakes. I tell them, don’t let one mistake compound another, compound another.”

The mistakes are rare for Spence, who supplied four digs as well in the win over Marion.

One of Southwest Virginia’s top 3-point shooters on the basketball court, Spence does her damage from close range when it comes to volleyball.

“She’s an excellent senior leader,” VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “You can’t ask for a better kid. She’s someone who will stay in the gum late, will come in the gym early and will ask to come in and put in extra time. When she steps out on the floor it shows. We definitely appreciate having her out there.”