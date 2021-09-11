PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bearcats claim 4 matches and title at Remembrance Rumble

BRISTOL, Va. – One of the top players in the history of Virginia High’s volleyball program might have graduated, but the hit parade marches on for the Bearcats.
Senior Dianna Spence slammed down 10 kills and made three blocks to highlight Virginia High’s 25-23, 25-14 victory over Southwest District rival Marion on Saturday in the title match of the 9/11 Remembrance Rumble at the Bearcat Den.
VHS vanquished Ridgeview (25-21, 25-17), Tazewell (25-15, 25-16), Thomas Walker (25-18, 22-25, 15-7) and Marion on Saturday in improving to 9-1 and running its winning streak to nine matches.
The Bearcats went 16-1 last season in finishing as Region 2D runner-up, a squad that was led by Camden Jones. Jones finished with more than 1,000 career kills and digs and has made an immediate impact as a freshman at Emory & Henry College.
Meanwhile, the beat goes on for the Bearcats.
“With some of the newer members on the team, I thought once we figured out how to play with each other and we got established, we’d be fine,” Spence said. “We lost some good and effective seniors off last year’s team, but we just wanted to build off that, keep doing well and playing hard.”
Adie Ratcliffe (four kills, five digs), Caleigh Hampton (three kills, 19 assists, six digs), Caroline Clifton (three kills, five digs), Aidan James (16 digs) and freshman Amelia McKenzie (three kills) were also among the standouts for the Bristolians.
“Dianna and Addie in the middle are tough for them,” “said Marion coach Amanda Hanshew. “ Addie’s so versatile with her attack on the ball, has that high vertical [leap] and it’s hard to read her.”
The Scarlet Hurricanes (7-5) have experienced a helter-skelter start to the season.
“It has been up and down,” Hanshew said. “We have a great little team, there are just those few moments where we have struggles and have trouble getting out of those. We have to work on playing to win. Finishing is the biggest thing and not getting down on ourselves when we make mistakes. I tell them, don’t let one mistake compound another, compound another.”
The mistakes are rare for Spence, who supplied four digs as well in the win over Marion.
One of Southwest Virginia’s top 3-point shooters on the basketball court, Spence does her damage from close range when it comes to volleyball.
“She’s an excellent senior leader,” VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “You can’t ask for a better kid. She’s someone who will stay in the gum late, will come in the gym early and will ask to come in and put in extra time. When she steps out on the floor it shows. We definitely appreciate having her out there.”
VHS played a five-set thriller against Union on Thursday and team members and coaches watched the school’s football team earn a 66-40 win over Patrick Henry on Friday night in a marathon game at Gene Malcolm Stadium. The Bearcats were still ready.
“This is our first tournament this season, so endurance becomes a factor,” Johnson said. “The mental side weighs on you and you see some mental mistakes due to fatigue, but overall we showed up and played pretty well.”
Radford beat Thomas Walker, 25-13, 25-13 in the third-place match. TW (6-5) had the smallest enrollment of any of the schools in the event.
Ridgeview recorded a 25-7, 25-13 win over Richlands in the fifth-place match, while Fort Chiswell topped Tazewell, 25-20, 25-21 for seventh place.
Ten matches into the season, VHS has impressed.
“I think some people may have expected us to be down a little bit and at the beginning of the season, it took us a little while to find the right combinations,” Johnson said. “I think we’re finally finding what works for us. Of course, there’s still room for improvement.”
Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570