PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bays leads Gate City past Trojans to Region 2D title match

GATE CITY, Va. – Brittni Altmann Haderer was left reciting a familiar refrain heard often this season from Mountain 7 District volleyball coaches in regards to Gate City High School freshman phenom Makayla Bays.
“Makayla Bays is one of the best players that I’ve ever seen at that age,” John Battle’s boss said. “She’s incredible; she’s something else. She’s a Miss Everything – she can do it all out there and does it with great accuracy, strength and power. She’s a beast to go up against.”
Bays racked up 22 kills, 10 digs and five aces as Gate City cruised to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-7 victory over Battle on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament. The Blue Devils (13-1) host Virginia High on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the regional title match.
The daughter of Milligan University coach Doneva Bays, Makayla Bays dominated the match with both power and finesse. She continually dropped in spikes and aces where John Battle’s defenders weren’t.
“She sees the floor so well and has such great vision,” Haderer said. “We did the best we could to put our kids in a position to make a chance off of it, but if you’re sitting back waiting for a kill, she comes with the roll shot or the tip or the push to the corner. She’s a tough kid.”
Gate City’s entire squad was in sync on Tuesday and was never seriously threatened. Battle (6-8) bolted to a 5-1 in the second set, but the Blue Devils responded by ripping off six straight points and never let up.
Ashley Stanley (34 assists), Sarah Thompson (10 digs, five aces), Brylee Holder (eight kills) and Rylee Blevins (nine digs, four aces) were also key contributors for Gate City’s balanced attack. The Blue Devils finished with 37 cumulative kills in the three-set match.
“I’m giving praise to the defense tonight,” said Gate City coach Amy Reed. “They did an awesome job, just a super job on the back row. Everybody stepped up and played big. That’s the key – when they play great [on defense], then we’re more dominant and we’re where we want to be. … The defense was focused tonight. I could see it in their eyes. They took care of business and that’s what we want to see.”
The postseason is usually always the time Gate City shines as the program has won six state titles.
“Our practices are getting harder because we’re getting ready for these games coming up, because they are going to be tough,” said Thompson, a senior. “We’re just coming together as a team and getting focused and ready to play.”
Anna McKee’s 14 digs, Mackenzie Smith’s 12 assists, Allison Smith’s four aces and senior Logan Leonard’s four kills led the way for the Trojans. Yet, momentum was fleeting.
“We struggled bad on serve-receive tonight,” Haderer said. “If you give Gate City something easy over the net, they’ll make you pay for it and they did. They’re the whole package.”
After taking care of one team from Bristol, a much-anticipated matchup with another Bristol squad awaits. Southwest District champion Virginia High (16-0) pays a visit to Gate City now with a regional title and state tournament bid on the line.
“It’s great to play at home,” Thompson said. “We just have to come ready to play,”
