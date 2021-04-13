PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bays leads Gate City past Trojans to Region 2D title match

GATE CITY, Va. – Brittni Altmann Haderer was left reciting a familiar refrain heard often this season from Mountain 7 District volleyball coaches in regards to Gate City High School freshman phenom Makayla Bays.

“Makayla Bays is one of the best players that I’ve ever seen at that age,” John Battle’s boss said. “She’s incredible; she’s something else. She’s a Miss Everything – she can do it all out there and does it with great accuracy, strength and power. She’s a beast to go up against.”

Bays racked up 22 kills, 10 digs and five aces as Gate City cruised to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-7 victory over Battle on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament. The Blue Devils (13-1) host Virginia High on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the regional title match.

The daughter of Milligan University coach Doneva Bays, Makayla Bays dominated the match with both power and finesse. She continually dropped in spikes and aces where John Battle’s defenders weren’t.

“She sees the floor so well and has such great vision,” Haderer said. “We did the best we could to put our kids in a position to make a chance off of it, but if you’re sitting back waiting for a kill, she comes with the roll shot or the tip or the push to the corner. She’s a tough kid.”