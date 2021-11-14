 Skip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Auburn eliminates Patrick Henry in VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Auburn eliminates Patrick Henry in VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals

For the third straight season, Patrick Henry High School’s volleyball season came to an end with a loss to Auburn.

Allyson Martin’s 17-kill, 14-dig, two-ace performance led the Eagles to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 victory over PH on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.

Auburn (28-0) plays at Chilhowie on Tuesday in the state semifinals and the Eagles are two wins away from winning a third straight Class 1 championship.

Anna McGuire (26 assists), Stacy Lewis (17 digs) and Madeline Lavergne (10 digs, five kills, three aces) also led the way in Saturday’s triumph.

PH also lost to Auburn in the 2019 and spring 2021 state semifinals.

The Rebels won the 2018 state title and beat Auburn in the semifinals that year.

