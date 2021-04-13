PREP VOLLEYBALL: Abingdon eliminates 3-time state champion Cavaliers

The Falcons were relentless indeed. After taking game 1, Abingdon jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Tuesday’s second frame to keep the momentum with the girls from Washington County. That momentum never wavered for Abingdon who took game 2 with an 11-point advantage in the 25-14 battle.

There were many times in the second frame where the Cavaliers from Botetourt County strung together some runs—some of which seemed to have the ability to swing it to the red and gray. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they never grasped that momentum.

“We wanted it—that’s 99 percent of it,” said Kiser of her squad. “We laid our hearts on the line. They were relentless in their pursuit of the ball. They can walk away knowing that they gave it their all.”

The third game saw Abingdon earn the opening point. However, Lord Botetourt made things interesting in the early going by tying the third frame at 4-4. From that point the Falcons stole the Cavaliers sword for the final time and gradually ended Lord Botetourt’s season one kill at a time.

The hustle and second chance efforts of the Falcons in the third frame were impressive. The crowd from Abingdon voiced their appreciation loudly.