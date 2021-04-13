PREP VOLLEYBALL: Abingdon eliminates 3-time state champion Cavaliers

ABINGDON, Va.—There will be a new Class 3 volleyball state champion in the Commonwealth this season.
For the second straight night, the brooms were out inside the Abingdon High School gymnasium, as Lord Botetourt felt the same wrath of the energized clad of navy and white that Bassett did less than 24 hours prior to Tuesday’s contest.
“We definitely just brought some more energy than they did,” Abingdon senior Morgan Blevins said. “This is so much fun, especially with more fans. It feels more normal. It brings up the energy so much.”
Abingdon’s energy helped the Falcons sweep the three-time defending VHSL Class 3 state champion Cavaliers in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 Region 3D semifinals victory.
“This was a good team we just went up against. They were able to do a lot of things offensively. We just shut it down,” said Abingdon head coach Lora Kiser. “Our defense was strong. We handled what they gave us. We were able to take what we wanted to do with our offense and keep pushing.”
Abingdon never trailed during Tuesday’s match and exerted their force frequently on both sides of the ball. The Falcons force was on display early as the Mountain 7 co-champions opened game 1 on a 5-0 run in what was eventually a 25-17 triumph.
“We wanted this win so badly,” Abingdon junior Jennings Woods said. “We just did not let a ball drop. We really were relentless.”
The Falcons were relentless indeed. After taking game 1, Abingdon jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Tuesday’s second frame to keep the momentum with the girls from Washington County. That momentum never wavered for Abingdon who took game 2 with an 11-point advantage in the 25-14 battle.
There were many times in the second frame where the Cavaliers from Botetourt County strung together some runs—some of which seemed to have the ability to swing it to the red and gray. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they never grasped that momentum.
“We wanted it—that’s 99 percent of it,” said Kiser of her squad. “We laid our hearts on the line. They were relentless in their pursuit of the ball. They can walk away knowing that they gave it their all.”
The third game saw Abingdon earn the opening point. However, Lord Botetourt made things interesting in the early going by tying the third frame at 4-4. From that point the Falcons stole the Cavaliers sword for the final time and gradually ended Lord Botetourt’s season one kill at a time.
The hustle and second chance efforts of the Falcons in the third frame were impressive. The crowd from Abingdon voiced their appreciation loudly.
As a result of its energy, hustle and determination, Abingdon clinched its second sweep in as many nights to give Lord Botetourt an early exit from the playoffs for the first time in recent memory.
“I am extremely proud of this team. We came out and we had a purpose with our offense,” Kiser said. “Our defense was solid all night. We stayed up and we worked together. We were able to do a lot of the things we planned to do.”
Abby Boyd (27 assists, 17 digs, five aces), Blevins (17 kills, 10 digs, three blocks), Lacie Bertke (19 digs), Alexis Brown (seven kills), Caroline McLaughlin (seven kills, three blocks) and Taylor Statzer (three blocks, three aces) led the charge for the Falcons.
“We all worked together really well as a team tonight. We had our hitters do really good. We served really well,” said Woods. “We just played very good as a team all the way around.”
Anna Dewease (21 digs), Parker Hudson (six kills, five digs), Annelise Wolfe (five kills, six digs) and Sydney Whorley (18 assists) led the way for Lord Botetourt in its loss.
After back-to-back sweeps to start Region 3D play, the Falcons will host Hidden Valley for the regional championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We are ready,” Blevins said. “We are going to give it our all and hopefully come back with a region championship.