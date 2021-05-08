PREP TRACK: THS' Arrington close to setting Times-News Relays 3200 record

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Zoe Arrington wasn’t happy, even if she did win her event by nearly a minute.
The Tennessee High sophomore entered the 3200 meter run at the 41st Watauga Orthopaedics / Times News Relays on a sunny and windy Saturday afternoon at Dobyns-Bennett High School with the goal of leaving with the record in that event.
She finished in 10:41.33, just a minuscule .13 short of the 10:41.20 mark set in 2018 by Dobyns-Bennett’s Sasha Neglia, who now runs at the University of North Carolina.
“Not even a second. That wind on the backstretch was a little rough,” Arrington said. “It was a PR [personal record] so I can’t be too upset, but I really wanted that record.”
Tennessee High track coach Brad Stubbs said it is that attitude to succeed that has made Arrington into one of the more talented distance runners in the region, state and beyond.
“She was disappointed, but one of the things that makes her so good is she has just got so much drive and just so much ambition,” Stubbs said. “I can understand she got a little bit mad. The reason she got so mad is partly what gives her so much motivation to be such a good runner.
“I told her after the race, she is a special, special, special runner and I am just super blessed. We are all super blessed just to get the opportunity to be a part of all of her races.”
Arrington wasn’t the only standout for Tennessee High during the two-day event. Riley Fritts won the 200 meters, while Virginia Tech football commit Jaden Keller finished second with a personal record of 11.22 in the 100 meters and was second as well in the triple jump. The Vikings also placed third in the 4x200 relay.
“I don’t really like going into a race expecting to win,” Fritts said. “I just kind of hope and then once I get out there I just kind of leave it out on the track.”
Fritts was able to pull away from Sullivan East’s Emily Fain once she hit the curve that is part of the 200 meters, finishing in 26.30 to 26.79 for Fain.
“Coming out of the curve, that is usually my best part right there,” Fritts said. “That kind of makes you want to push harder, get a little bit of an adrenaline rush and it just carries me through.”
Mason Sanders may have made history for Sullivan Central, which will close its doors after this school year. Track and tennis are the only sports still in action for the Cougars, and Sanders was able to go out on top by winning the 3200 meters in 10:01.49, which was just over his goal of breaking the 10-minute mark.
Brandon Nunley finished second in the 800 meters for Sullivan Central in 2:05.52.
“Honestly I didn’t really think about that, I just wanted to break 10 again. I have got a 9:58 right now and I got 10:01,” said Sanders, a King University recruit, who, like Arrington, was affected by a steady wind that blew throughout the afternoon. “The wind is pretty bad, but I will take this though. I ran my last mile today of my entire career and I got a 4:38 in that and that was my goal to get 4.30s so I will take that.”
Track season is winding down, with sectionals slated for next Saturday at Science Hill, and the Large Class state meet scheduled for May 27 in Rockvale, Tenn.
“We have got a few going to sectionals next Saturday at Science Hill so we are trying to vie for that spot and the opportunity to be able to go on to state,” Sullivan Central track coach Logan Kemp said. “It is a little bittersweet knowing that you are kind of the last group to actually close the chapter and close the books on Sullivan Central athletics.”
Fain was the top performer for Sullivan East, placing second in the 200 meters and was part of the 4x100 and 4x200 teams that finished third for the Patriots. Caleb Smith was third in the boys 200 meters and was part of the third place 4x400 relay team.
Arrington – who won the 3200, 1600 and 800 at the Big 11 track meet last month – decided to stick with the 3200 to ensure fresh legs for a run at the record. She started fast and was never threatened, which has been a problem at times for the talented runner.
“It is hard. It is a mental game for sure,” Arrington said. “I have done it so much this season, it is kind of where I have to block that out and not let it get to me much. It would be nice to have somebody there to work with, but I have got to have the internal motivation.”
She had that for sure, but while the temperatures were ideal on Saturday, the wind may have held her back just enough.
“I think these are perfect racing conditions. I tend to run my best races when it is cool, 60s and 70s, so the temperature was perfect and ideal, but the wind was not on my side,” Arrington said. “I guess I will get it next year. I will keep training for next week and maybe run at state and really get that time down.”
While Arrington was stretching the lead during each of her eight laps around the Crowe-Coughenour Track, there were shouts from throughout the facility for Arrington to break that mark.
“The cool thing about it is when she runs the atmosphere at the whole track meet changes. Everybody is just geared up for Zoe, what is Zoe doing,” Stubbs said. “Me, as a coach, I have a lot of fun just being blessed enough to be just part of her journey, it is a lot of fun.
“I am looking forward to what she is able to do and accomplish the rest of the year and looking further than that, I am really looking forward to what she does the next two years as well. She has got a very bright future ahead of her and I am very excited to be blessed to be part of that.”
Arrington, who has been as dominant in track as she was during the cross country season, was the recipient of the Most Outstanding Runner in the event.
“It has been an exceptional season,” said Arrington, who plans to compete in national races after the high school season is over. “I am really happy, I have hit a lot of the goals that I was wanting to hit so now it is just bringing those goals down and trying to lower them and hit even new ones.”
Dobyns-Bennett’s Tyler Tesnear was the recipient of the boys runner award after winning the 300 hurdles and placing second in the 100 hurdles. Sullivan South’s Madison Cowan, who won the long jump and triple jump, was chosen as the Most Outstanding Field Athlete among the girls. The boys’ honoree was Eli Penix of Daniel Boone, who captured the shot put and discus.
This year’s event did not feature Virginia athletes as it normally has in the past since those students aren’t allowed to cross the Tennessee state line due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
