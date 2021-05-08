PREP TRACK: THS' Arrington close to setting Times-News Relays 3200 record

“I think these are perfect racing conditions. I tend to run my best races when it is cool, 60s and 70s, so the temperature was perfect and ideal, but the wind was not on my side,” Arrington said. “I guess I will get it next year. I will keep training for next week and maybe run at state and really get that time down.”

While Arrington was stretching the lead during each of her eight laps around the Crowe-Coughenour Track, there were shouts from throughout the facility for Arrington to break that mark.

“The cool thing about it is when she runs the atmosphere at the whole track meet changes. Everybody is just geared up for Zoe, what is Zoe doing,” Stubbs said. “Me, as a coach, I have a lot of fun just being blessed enough to be just part of her journey, it is a lot of fun.

“I am looking forward to what she is able to do and accomplish the rest of the year and looking further than that, I am really looking forward to what she does the next two years as well. She has got a very bright future ahead of her and I am very excited to be blessed to be part of that.”

Arrington, who has been as dominant in track as she was during the cross country season, was the recipient of the Most Outstanding Runner in the event.