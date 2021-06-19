PREP TRACK & FIELD: Throwers highlight Southwest Virginia’s Class 2 track contingent

HARRISONBURG, Va. – How would one succinctly sum up the local contingent’s performance in the VHSL Class 2 state track and field championships?
Southwest Virginia is for throwers.
Tazewell senior Gavin Lee tossed his way to state titles in both the boys shot put and discus, while Gate City’s Riley Houseright used a heroic heave on her final attempt to win the girls shot put competition to go along with her runner-up finish in the discus on Saturday at James Madison University’s Sentara Park.
Graham’s Katie Benson was the only other winner from Region 2D on Saturday as she prevailed in the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:47.29.
Lee left little doubt who was the best Class 2 thrower in the Commonwealth as he dominated both events.
“Satisfying,” Lee said. “To get some of my best throws all year right here was great, because this is where it counts.”
An Emory & Henry College signee, Lee won the shot put with a top throw of 51-feet, 7-inches which comfortably beat out runner-up Samuel Brumback of Clarke County’s mark of 50-6 ¾.
He proceeded to dominate the field in the discus, winning by more than 30 feet over runner-up Latrell Fromby of Stuarts Draft. Lee had a top toss of 154-3, while Fromby’s best was 133-4.
Keep in mind that Lee was not 100 percent healthy.
“I’ve been battling a [pectoral] injury for the last month or two,” Lee said. “But that’s been a good experience, because I know when I go to college I’ll have to deal with more injuries. I’ve learned to deal with it better, both mentally and physically.”
Lee had placed 10th in the discus at the 2019 state meet and his improvement in the shot put was also rapid.
“The beginning of the year, I didn’t think I had any kind of chance at shot,” Lee said. “I’m not as big as some of these guys out here throwing it. … I’m pretty happy with it.”
Houseright was pretty happy too after winning her second state shot put title in dramatic fashion.
“It feels really good to come back and do this – especially with a year off [due to the COVID-19 pandemic],” Houseright said. “I’m pretty proud of myself.”
As the junior should be with the way her latest victory unfolded.
Prince Edward County’s Haniyyah Johnson held the lead with a top throw of 39-0 ¼, while Houseright’s best mark was 38-4 ¼ as she stepped in the ring for the final time.
“I just knew I had to get it farther than her,” Houseright said. “It gave me something to work for and it helped get my adrenaline going.”
That’s when Houseright launched the shot put a distance of 39-feet and 1-inch to grab the gold.
“It feels great,” Houseright said. “I came here with a mark of 35-10 and I beat that on every single throw today.”
Houseright finished second in the discus as her distance of 111-7 wasn’t enough to beat the mark of winner Sara Murray of Clarke County’s 115-1.
Benson was the first winner in Saturday’s meet, crossing the finish line at 8:24 a.m. as the girls 3,200 was the initial event on the schedule.
“It was really awesome,” Benson said. “I felt good and the sun wasn’t out due to some good cloud cover.”
Benson finished 36 seconds behind Glenvar sophomore sensation Carley Wilkes in the 1,600 with a time of 5:35.51 in what was her final race since she doesn’t plan to compete at the college level.
Her high school career ended with a stellar senior season.
“I didn’t know until last year that I had Anemia,” Benson said. “This year with more iron, I was feeling stronger and competing at a higher level. I’m grateful for that.”
Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers finished second in the boys 400-meter run with a time of 51.67 seconds as Bruton’s Casee Jones (49.58 seconds) pulled away down the stretch to beat the Wolfpack standout.
Lee High’s Nick Napier (300 hurdles, 43.74 seconds) and Virginia High’s Dominic Norris (triple jump, 42-1 ½) notched third-place finishes on the boys side.
“Dom is a great kid and a really hard worker,” said Virginia High coach Josh Shuler. “He’s worked a lot with our girls coach, Ashley Johnson. He picked a great day to hit a [personal best] in the triple jump and he was able to leave it all out there today. … Dom is one of the seniors that we will lose, but the great thing is he went out on a high note.”
Wise County Central’s Lydia Slemp (800, 2:37.11) recorded a third-place finish on the girls side, while Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) was tied for third in the boys high jump with a leap of 6-feet.
Fourth-place finishes from far Southwest Virginia included John Battle’s Jada Samuel (girls 300 hurdles, 53.70 seconds), Gate City’s Allyson Moore (girls 1,600, 5:59.32), Ridgeview’s Kylie Bostic (girls 400, 1:04.31) and Ridgeview’s Jackson Blevins (boys discus, 123-06).
Glenvar (girls) and Stuarts Draft (boys) took the team titles.
The top local team finishes were 10th-place showings by Gate City (girls) and Tazewell (boys) – on the strength of those elite throwers.
