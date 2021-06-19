PREP TRACK & FIELD: Throwers highlight Southwest Virginia’s Class 2 track contingent

Keep in mind that Lee was not 100 percent healthy.

“I’ve been battling a [pectoral] injury for the last month or two,” Lee said. “But that’s been a good experience, because I know when I go to college I’ll have to deal with more injuries. I’ve learned to deal with it better, both mentally and physically.”

Lee had placed 10th in the discus at the 2019 state meet and his improvement in the shot put was also rapid.

“The beginning of the year, I didn’t think I had any kind of chance at shot,” Lee said. “I’m not as big as some of these guys out here throwing it. … I’m pretty happy with it.”

Houseright was pretty happy too after winning her second state shot put title in dramatic fashion.

“It feels really good to come back and do this – especially with a year off [due to the COVID-19 pandemic],” Houseright said. “I’m pretty proud of myself.”

As the junior should be with the way her latest victory unfolded.

Prince Edward County’s Haniyyah Johnson held the lead with a top throw of 39-0 ¼, while Houseright’s best mark was 38-4 ¼ as she stepped in the ring for the final time.