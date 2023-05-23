It’s been an eventful, successful and fruitful senior year to say the least for Tennessee High’s Kendall Cross.

“This year has been so fun and I’m so grateful for it all,” Cross said. “There are countless memories in all sports. I could go on and on.”

Here is the abridged version.

She was the top scorer on Tennessee High’s girls basketball team, a playmaker in every sense of the word as the Vikings went 17-16 in the winter and won their first regional tournament game in seven years.

Playing softball for the first time since the seventh grade, she helped the Vikings finish as regional runner-up and advance to the sub-state round of the postseason where they suffered a 4-0 season-ending loss to the Gibbs Eagles on Saturday.

As for the capper, Cross is competing in three events in today’s TSSAA Class AA state track and field meet at Dean Hayes Stadium on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

“Kendall is tough as nails and has a ton of heart,” said THS track and field coach Brad Stubbs.

Cross qualified in the 300 hurdles, finishing as runner-up to Union County’s Callie Wetzel at the East Section Championships on May 13 in Knoxville with a time of 47.66 seconds.

She doesn’t exactly have years of experience in the event.

“I’ve ran the 300 hurdles for about three or four races now,” Cross said. “It’s definitely something that came out of nowhere, but it’s been the most fun experience in track for me.”

How good has she gotten in the hurdles?

“She has gotten a second faster each time she has run it: 49, 48, 47,” Stubbs said. “She is currently the fourth-ranked 300 hurdler in [AA] for the state. If she can continue her rate of improvement and run 46, she could potentially compete for the state title.”

Cross spent the spring splitting her time between the softball field and the track.

“It was very tough, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Cross said. “Both coaches [softball coach David Boggs and track boss Brad Stubbs] were very flexible with me doing both. I went to track for about an hour each day and then straight to softball for an hour. It was a challenge, but I was up for it.”

She certainly comes from an athletic family.

Her father, Adam Cross, is an assistant coach for Tennessee High’s state tournament-bound baseball squad and was a star on the diamond at THS and East Tennessee State University before playing in the minor leagues.

Kendall’s brother, Gavin Cross, was the ninth overall selection by the Kansas City Royals in the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and is now playing for the Quad Cities River Bandits of the High-A Midwest League.

“Gavin has always encouraged me and set such a good example for me,” Cross said. “He has worked for all he has earned and there’s no one more deserving than him. He has taught me how to be mentally and physically tough. He has been my role model my whole life.”

She can one-up her big bro today by winning a state title as the Vikings have a good shot at claiming team gold. They won a sectional title for the first time since 1984, beating Signal Mountain by 9 ½ points.

Kendall Cross is also on the 4x200 relay team along with Keeyanah Foote, Chase Wolfenbarger and Abby Littleton, while running on a 4x400 relay team that includes Littleton, Zoe Arrington and Jenna Reecher.

“I think both relays have good chances, but I think the 4x2 is great this year,” Cross said. “Same with the 4x4, with a huge PR during sectionals.”

The most accomplished distance runner in program history, Arrington will go for individual goal in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter events.

Reecher (800), Foote (triple jump), Wolfenbarger (triple jump), Fairyn Meares (pole vault), Liz Rouse (long jump; 100 meter hurdles), Keely Canter (shot put; discus) and the 4x100 relay team of Foote, Littleton, Wolfenbarger and Hannah Plumbar also give the Vikings enough depth to be in the mix for first place.

“Right now, with the virtual meet, a computer-based simulation that matches up performances based on season PRs, we are neck and neck with Signal Mountain for second place in the state,” Stubbs said. “Both of us are behind Martin Luther King of Nashville by 28 points for first place.

“I would love to be the favorite, but since we are not, I really like our position. We are underdogs, and can be loose, but still close enough that if we have a great day and everything goes our way we are in striking distance of first place.”

Cody Robinson (shot put) and Thomas Slater (triple jump) are representing Tennessee High in the boys meet.

As for her future plans, Cross will continue her hoops career in the fall at Montreat College, a NAIA school in North Carolina.

“I visited Montreat and fell in love with it,” Cross said. “The campus, the coaching staff and the players were all so friendly and supportive with my decision.”

Cross received her diploma on Friday and hopes to secure a state championship this evening. That would be a perfect ending.

“I’m so excited for this week,” Cross said. “I think we have a really good shot at being state champs and nothing would be better ending my high school career than that. This year has been the highlight of it all. I truly feel like I’ve met some of my very best friends through these sports.”