PREP TRACK & FIELD: Tennessee High trio of Zoe Arrington, Jaden Keller, Riley Fritts competing in TSSAA state meet

Jaden Keller has held the title of big man on campus at Tennessee High, but he knows full well that Zoe Arrington is running royalty these days in Bristol.
“ Every time I see her, she is running,” Keller said. “Whether that be down a busy street or a track, she is always running with a smile on her face.”
Arrington hopes to be grinning when she crosses the finish line on Thursday as the THS sophomore is the favorite to win both the girls 1,600 and 3,200 meter races at the TSSAA Large School Division track and field championships at Rockvale High School in middle Tennessee.
Keller will compete in the boys triple jump, while senior Riley Fritts will participate in the girls 200-meter dash as they join Arrington in representing Tennessee High at the state meet.
All eyes will be on Arrington as she looks to complete a dominant 2021 season with twin titles.
“ There’s definitely a lot of excitement, but equally as many nerves going into Thursday,” Arrington said. “In the last few weeks, I’ve had some great training sessions and have put down some solid race times, which has helped to give me some confidence and show what I’m capable of.
“ I do feel a little bit of pressure, whether that be from other people or pressure I’ve placed on myself, just because I do want to do well and prove myself, especially being the favorite. But more than anything, I’m grateful for the opportunity and super excited to race and be pushed by fast girls from all over the state.”
Arrington’s seed time in the 1,600 is 4:58.20 (Fred J. Page’s Leigh Walters has the second-best mark at 5:02.22) and her seeding time in the 3,200 is 10:45.83 (Landri Wilcox of Cookeville is seeded second in 10:53.25).
Which event does Arrington see as her best?
“ That’s a hard one,” Arrington said. “The 1,600 and 3,200 are just so different from one another. The 1,600 is for sure a much faster and gutsier race, whereas the 3,200 is more endurance and strength based. I definitely do feel like the 3,200 is more of my race over the 1,600.”
With Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins, one of the nation’s elite distance runners and a BYU commit, not competing this spring, Arrington has been the queen of the track in Northeast Tennessee.
This will actually be her first time in the TSSAA state track meet as the 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“ The only previous state track meets I’ve ran in have been in the middle school track meet my eighth-grade year in 2019 and the KYA indoor state track meet held in Alabama this past February,” Arrington said. “But I have raced in some bigger and more competitive out-of-state track meets and have raced in state cross country meets.”
Arrington placed eighth in November at the TSSAA state cross country meet back in November in Hendersonville, crossing the finish line of the 3.1-mile course in 18:24.33.
She relishes the high-stakes drama of such events.
“ I think the most memorable things about these meets has been the atmosphere and energy surrounding them,” Arrington said. “Everyone is really excited to be there. Having experience in running at bigger meets helps, because I’m a little bit more comfortable going into the race and it’s not something that is completely new or too overwhelming for me.
“ I’ve raced most of the girls I’m running against on Thursday at some of these bigger meets before, so seeing a familiar face on the start line always helps to calm some nerves. I’ve also kind of learned some of the race tactics and strategies that some of the girls use, which is helpful when coming up with my own strategy for the race.”
Jaden Keller is looking to become the first male athlete from THS to win a state track and field title since Ryan Baker swept the shot put and discus in 2003.
He placed sixth in the triple jump at the 2019 state meet with a top leap of 42-8.
“ I think the experience helps a little, because I know how it is set up and will be more familiar this time around,” Keller said. “I feel great. I’ve been practicing really hard this past week, so I’m excited for the journey and experience.”
What appealed to him about his marquee event?
“ I like how the triple jump is a perfect mix of speed and jumping ability,” Keller said. “It’s mixed together and many may see it as very difficult.”
A Virginia Tech football signee, Keller reports to Blacksburg on June 6 to begin his collegiate gridiron career. So, today will be his last time competing for the Vikings.
“ Kinda sad,” Keller said. “But I’m excited for what the future holds and the next chapter.”
Today’s event is also a farewell for Fritts and she looks to make it a fond one.
“ I see going to state as my last big experience as my high school career is over, so it’s definitely a special experience for me,” Fritts said. “I’m excited to see what running against lots of fast girls will do for my running. I think it’ll push me harder than I’ve ever been pushed and hopefully, I’ll come out with a [personal best time].”
Keller and Fritts will also witness Arrington turning some laps today as she pursues state gold.
Running and smiling.
Smiling and running.
“ Zoe is a very determined and dedicated runner,” Fritts said. “She’s confident in her abilities and always works to keep getting better.”