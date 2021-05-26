PREP TRACK & FIELD: Tennessee High trio of Zoe Arrington, Jaden Keller, Riley Fritts competing in TSSAA state meet

Jaden Keller has held the title of big man on campus at Tennessee High, but he knows full well that Zoe Arrington is running royalty these days in Bristol.

“ Every time I see her, she is running,” Keller said. “Whether that be down a busy street or a track, she is always running with a smile on her face.”

Arrington hopes to be grinning when she crosses the finish line on Thursday as the THS sophomore is the favorite to win both the girls 1,600 and 3,200 meter races at the TSSAA Large School Division track and field championships at Rockvale High School in middle Tennessee.

Keller will compete in the boys triple jump, while senior Riley Fritts will participate in the girls 200-meter dash as they join Arrington in representing Tennessee High at the state meet.

All eyes will be on Arrington as she looks to complete a dominant 2021 season with twin titles.

“ There’s definitely a lot of excitement, but equally as many nerves going into Thursday,” Arrington said. “In the last few weeks, I’ve had some great training sessions and have put down some solid race times, which has helped to give me some confidence and show what I’m capable of.