PREP TRACK & FIELD: Rebel repeat: Maiden-led Patrick Henry claims second straight Class 1 state track title

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Going out with gold was the most fitting and fond farewell for the Patrick Henry High School marvel known as Iron Maiden.

Tireless, tough and tenacious senior Ella Maiden of PH closed out a remarkable high school career with a performance more remarkable than usual at Friday’s VHSL Class 1 state track and field championships at James Madison University.

She not only competed in seven events, Maiden exceled in each of them and helped the Rebels claim the state team title.

Maiden mastered the pole vault (10-feet), triple jump (35-02), 100 hurdles (15.91 seconds) and 300 hurdles (48.90 seconds), placed second in the long jump (16-03 1/2), ran the anchor leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay squad (53.14 seconds) and finished third in the high jump (5-2).

She accounted for 54 of PH’s 98 points, a total which was 30 points better than second-place Riverheads.

Put it this way: Maiden’s total alone would have placed fourth in the team standings.

“It was like a fairytale ending, honestly,” she said.

On a sun-soaked June day in the Shenandoah Valley, the iron-willed young woman from Washington County pushed herself to the maximum limit on the state’s biggest stage.