PREP TRACK & FIELD: Local athletes to compete for state titles at JMU, Liberty

Before he heads off to King, Davion Tillison has a crown to defend.
The George Wythe High School senior and King University signee is among the many athletes from far Southwest Virginia expected to rule this weekend’s VHSL state track and field championships.
The Class 1 meet at James Madison University in Harrisonburg is today, as is the Class 3 event at Liberty University in Lynchburg. Class 2 athletes will compete Saturday at JMU.
Tillison won the triple jump with a leap of 42-07 at the 2019 state meet in Elkton and after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceled spring sports last year, he’ll get a chance to jump for more state gold.
“I feel pretty relaxed about Friday,” Tillison said. “I have the right mindset and I feel there will be some good competition, so I’ll be sure to give it my all. I think I can manage to hold my title though.”
Tillison tuned up for the state meet by winning the 200-meter dash, long jump, triple jump and high jump at last week’s Region 1C championships in Christiansburg.
A much-anticipated showdown with Rural Retreat’s Chris Sizemore and Lunenburg Central’s NyJae’ Carter in the long jump awaits Tillison today.
“I personally enjoy long and triple the most,” Tillison said. “I can’t be sure on which one I favor more. In high school, the triple jump isn’t very competitive until state and long jump is always competitive. I really like both and I wouldn’t say I put one over the other.”
The girls from Patrick Henry hope to put another trophy in the case after winning the team title in 2019.
The school’s nickname is the Rebels, but you can call this bunch the Magnificent Seven as that is how many qualifiers PH has for the state meet.
Riverheads and Altavista figure to be near the top of the leaderboard with PH.
“I think we have a good shot at the team title,” Patrick Henry coach Mark Love said. “Even though we only have seven girls, every one of them has a chance to place in every event that we are in. Some of the events we have an excellent shot at winning. … If all of the girls just do what they are capable of doing or get anywhere near how well they competed last week at regionals, then we have an excellent chance.”
Senior Ella Maiden, a true marvel on the Southwest Virginia sports scene, will compete in seven events as she goes for the gold in the long jump, triple jump, high jump, pole vault, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and runs the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay squad.
“Ella impresses me every time she laces up her spikes,” Love said. “She is so competitive, so you know she is going to give you everything she has in every event. … The thing is she wants to do all these events. I don’t have to talk her into it. She cares way more about the team than she does about her individual accolades, so she will do anything to help her team win.”
Avery Maiden (long jump, triple jump, pole vault, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x100 relay), MacKinley Ottinger (shot put, pole vault, 4x100 relay), Madison Osborne (shot put, discus), Makenna Clay (100, 200, 4x100 relay), Zoe Davenport (1,600, 3,200) and freshman Katie Dick (800) will also contribute to PH’s team score.
“I feel so bad for the girls who graduated during the pandemic that didn’t get a chance to win it again,” Love said. “We had almost everyone coming back so our chances last season were very high at repeating. Since most of those girls graduated, I don’t think a lot of people believed these girls had a shot at it this year. I couldn’t be more proud of a team than I am of this one – only seven girls and a shot at winning it all.”
Perhaps nobody going for a state track and field title in any classification has a more diverse resume than Grundy senior Peyton McComas, whose scrapbook for the 2020-21 school year will be a heavy tome.
He won his third individual state wrestling title, helped the Golden Wave win yet another team championship and signed to continue his mat career at NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb University.
McComas started on both sides of the ball as Grundy won the Black Diamond District gridiron championship in the spring, he also qualified for the state golf tournament and played baseball for the first time in many years.
He is the favorite among Class 1 discus throwers today.
“This year has been better than I could’ve imagined,” McComas said. “This year I’ve tried to put it all together [in the discus and shot put] and hopefully, I can go up there and compete well.”
Abingdon will be represented in today’s Class 3 field by 11 girls and seven boys.
The female Falcons who have qualified are Chloe Odum (1,600, 4x100 relay), Makaleigh Jessee (1,600, 3,200), Emily Mays (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump, 4x100 relay), Sydney Nunley (shot put), Ella Seymore (shot put, discus), Lacey Woodall (4x100 relay), Abby Boyd (4x100 relay), Amaura Laudie (4x800 relay), Kathryn Pomrenke (4x800 relay), Jettie Sullivan (4x800 relay) and Lila Godfrey (4x800 relay).
The boys representing AHS will be Xander Brown (100, 200, 4x100 relay), Timmy Jessee (100, 4x100 relay), Dylan Phillips (800, 1,600), Isaac Thiessen (1,600, 3,2000), Jack Bundy (3,200), Haynes Carter (long jump, triple jump, 4x100 relay) and Jake Puckett (4x100 relay).
In Saturday’s Class 2 event, local folks to keep an eye on include Union’s Malachi Jenkins (high jump, 300 hurdles), Tazewell’s Gavin Lee (shot put, discus) and Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers (400) in the boys competition.
Gate City’s Riley Houseright is back to defend her shot put championship from 2019 on the girls side, while Graham’s Katie Benson is the favorite in the 3,200-meter run.
As for today, Tillison hopes to go out on top.
He grew up in Bristol before moving to Wythe County in the seventh grade.
In a full-circle moment, King University beckons for the next four years.
“I love the thought of going back to Bristol and jumping for Coach [Nathan] Meeuwenberg,” Tillison said. “He has a lot of faith in me and I can’t wait for King University to be my new home.”
