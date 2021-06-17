PREP TRACK & FIELD: Local athletes to compete for state titles at JMU, Liberty

The girls from Patrick Henry hope to put another trophy in the case after winning the team title in 2019.

The school’s nickname is the Rebels, but you can call this bunch the Magnificent Seven as that is how many qualifiers PH has for the state meet.

Riverheads and Altavista figure to be near the top of the leaderboard with PH.

“I think we have a good shot at the team title,” Patrick Henry coach Mark Love said. “Even though we only have seven girls, every one of them has a chance to place in every event that we are in. Some of the events we have an excellent shot at winning. … If all of the girls just do what they are capable of doing or get anywhere near how well they competed last week at regionals, then we have an excellent chance.”

Senior Ella Maiden, a true marvel on the Southwest Virginia sports scene, will compete in seven events as she goes for the gold in the long jump, triple jump, high jump, pole vault, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and runs the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay squad.