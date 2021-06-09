WATCH NOW: PREP TRACK & FIELD: John Battle girls, Union boys claim Region 2D titles

Jada Samuel was smiling when she saw the overcast sky as the Battle team bus left Bristol at 7:30 a.m.

“This is my favorite weather to compete in. I loved this,” Samuel said.

The rain finally came just after the trophy ceremonies.

It was also a day to remember for fourth-year John Battle coach Laura Jones. Jones, who competed in track and field at Marion High School, is the daughter of former John Battle football Steve Wright.

“We kept watching those team standings,” Jones said. “We were a little nervous, but these girls have worked all season and they knew what they needed to do.”

The Trojan lineup includes just two juniors and no seniors.

“I have mostly ninth graders, so this is really exciting,” Jones said. “We finished second in the (Mountain 7) district meet this year behind Abingdon, but we’ve not been district or region champions in a while. A lot of work went into this.”

Virginia High finished second in the girls standing with 75 points, with Graham (66) and Ridgeview (58) next in line.

VHS finished one point behind Tazewell in last week’s Southwest District meet.