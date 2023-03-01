Abingdon High School’s Josie Jackson and Makaleigh Jessee won individual championships on Tuesday at the VHSL Class 3 girls indoor state track and field meet at Liberty University as the Falcons finished as runner-up in the team standings.

Abingdon tallied a team score of 56 ½ points, three back of winner Heritage-Lynchburg.

Chloe Odum of Abingdon won the long jump on Monday during the first day of the event.

Jackson, a sophomore, was victorious in the 500-meter dash in 1:17.82, beating Danielle Hollington of York (1:17.95) to the stripe.

“At the start of the race I decided to trail behind the girl in first until the last lap,” Jackson said. “I kicked it, got to the last 100 meters and the girl in second was very close to me. I just really wanted to win and I ended up getting my PR by a second.”

What was it like crossing the finish line as a state champ?

“That was probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” Jackson said. “I did not expect to win.”

Jessee has had that feeling often and the state cross country champion was triumphant in the 3,200 (11:09.86) as she blitzed the field.

“Going into it I knew there was going to be a large gap,” Jessee said. “I just knew I had to keep the same strategy I always have, just run through the whole race and it worked out.”

Jessee finished second in the 1,600 earlier in the day with a time of 5:03.34.

“I knew the 1,600 was going to be a lot closer than the 3,200,” Jessee said. “Having that loss in the 1,600 definitely gave me some fire for the 3,200.”

AHS also got seventh-place showings from Jada Samuel in the 55-meter hurdles (9.09 seconds), Cecelia Johnson in the 3,200 (11:57.29), Ella Seymore in the shot put (33-09 ½) and the 4x200 relay team of Lenzie Blackmon, Riley Cvetkovski, Taylor Odum and Chloe Odum (1:50.05).

AHS had some injury issues on Tuesday in falling short.

The Falcons should be near the top of the standings again during the outdoor season.

“It definitely will give us a lot of motivation,” Jessee said. “Everyone did what they needed to today, we just didn’t have it in the cards. I’m looking forward to outdoor and excited to see what we’ll do.”

Abingdon’s boys failed to defend their title from a season ago as the Falcons finished fourth in the team standings with 43 points. Heritage (60), Tabb (46) and Caroline (44 ½) took the top three spots.

Jack Bundy had a pair of runner-up finishes to lead AHS as he clocked in at 4:16.64 in the 1,600 and 9:35.21 in the 3,200. Bazil Mathes of Monticello won both events.

Rives Boltwood was fifth in the 3,200 (9:47.10) and sixth in the 1,600 (4:24.04), Bramley Childress was seventh in the 3,200 (9:54.84) and eighth in the 1,600 (4:31.61), Gregory Poisson was fourth in the 3,200 (9:43.55) and Teddy Pillion placed seventh in the 1,000 (2:38.13).

The VHSL Class 1/2 state meet begins today in Lynchburg.