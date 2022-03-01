PREP TRACK & FIELD: Abingdon claims Class 3 state indoor track championship

You could say it’s two down and one to go for the Abingdon Falcons.

The school from Washington County dominated in winning the VHSL Class 3 boys indoor track and field championship Tuesday on the campus of Liberty University.

The Falcons racked up 97 team points, a total that was 34 better than the score compiled by runner-up Heritage-Lynchburg in the two-day event.

The achievement came less than four months after Abingdon rolled to the state cross country title.

The Falcons can complete the trifecta of running dominance at the VHSL outdoor track and field championships set for June 3-4 in Lynchburg.

“I think the outdoor championship is going to be tougher, but certainly possible,” said Abingdon senior Isaac Thiessen. “We have a phenomenal sprinter [Xander Brown] and other incredible athletes on our team and we are super deep right now.”

Abingdon showcased its depth on Tuesday.

Thiessen won the 3,200 in 9:32.47 as teammate Jack Bundy (9:48.07) was runner-up, Rives Boltwood (9:54.66) was fifth and Gregory Poisson (10:09.14) was seventh in the event that helped seal the deal for the Falcons.

“I knew we were in a good position before we even started the 3,200, but once the gun went off and I comfortably had the lead I knew Abingdon was going to be the team champions,” Thiessen said.

Thiessen was the Class 3 state cross country individual champ in the fall and the University of Tennessee signee has another gold medal to his collection. This one came the hard way.

“I was out for a while this season, in January, February because of some hip rotator injuries. I practically didn’t run for about three weeks,” Thiessen said. “It was honestly a pretty tough time for me mentally knowing that my competition all around the state and even country was getting great training in while I sat out, but after some recovering and physical therapy from Peak PT in Abingdon and I was able to race and train a little over halfway into the season.”

Abingdon went 1-2-3 in the 1,600 with Dylan Phillips (4:21.96), Thiessen (4:22.65) and Bundy (4:25.55) crossing the finish line consecutively.

“Going into the race, Isaac, Jack, and I knew it could be anyone’s to win. However, the last few laps I had a plan in mind and happened to execute it right,” Phillips said. “When I first crossed the line it didn’t feel real. After coming up short the past two seasons, winning the 1,600 was a dream that I envisioned every day. A dream that made all the workouts, long runs and sacrifices more than worth it. A dream that wouldn’t be possible without Coach [Brent] Swiney, my teammate and my family’s support these past few years.”

Thiessen and Phillips enjoyed sharing the spotlight.

“Dylan and I have been training together for six years now, but the past two years we have put some serious work in running every single day, sometimes at 6 a.m. and no matter the weather,” Thiessen said. “To see Dylan close hard and get his first state championship title almost made me cry. I’m so proud of him as a friend and as a teammate and he’s put so much work in to finally be at this level and pull off this feat.”

Xander Brown was runner-up in both the 55-meter dash (6.40 seconds) and 300 (35.00 seconds), while Teddy Pillion was third in the 1,000 (2:39.12) and Phillips was fourth in the same event in 2:39.17.

James Whitted competed in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (21-6) with a third-place finish in both.

Abingdon’s 4x800 relay team of Pillion, Bundy, Thiessen and Phillips won a state title on Monday and the good times continued for the Falcons a day later.

“Today was a special day for Abingdon Track & Field,” said Abingdon coach Brent Swiney. “It’s always nice to have athletes peak at the state championships and each of our athletes did that and I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”

Now, there is one other goal to go.

“Giving the fact we’ve already made school history twice, a full sweep in the spring would be the cherry on top,” Phillips said. “I know from the distance side we’re hungrier now than ever to continue the winning streak.”

Abingdon had four top-five finishes on the girls side: Makaleigh Jessee (second, 3,200, 11:24.82), the 4x400 relay team (third, 4:17.42) Josie Jackson (fourth, 500, 1:20.94) and Chloe Odum (fifth, 300, 42.30 seconds).

“I’m thankful to be a part of this program and to see the continued growth for both the girls and boys,” Swiney said.

The VHSL Class 1/2 meet begins today in Lynchburg.