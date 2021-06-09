PREP TENNIS: Wise Central’s McAmis looks to add tennis titles to her basketball success

She threw the discus and shot put for Central’s track and field squad this spring.

McAmis also happens to be a talented tennis player.

“Hannah is a multi-sport athlete, so with that comes extra layers of competitiveness and leadership that makes her fun to coach,” said Central coach Angela Duncan, who also happens to be McAmis’ aunt. “I know, in her mind, she’s always playing out scenarios and how to attack. That’s what is most impressive about her as a tennis player is in her shot selection and decision making. She’s always trying to outthink her opponent. And again, her experience from playing other sports makes her a tough competitor.”

McAmis holds down the No. 1 singles spot for an experienced crew.

Five of the six players in Central’s lineup are seniors as McAmis, Stafford, Kally Hughes, Sydney Linkous and Abby Duncan will play their final team match today. Sophomore Jaida Meade plays No. 5 singles for the Warriors.

“We are strong from top to bottom,” McAmis said. “When you see us play we might not look like your typical tennis team, but we are determined, mentally tough, and strong competitors. We have an amazing coaching staff that has pushed us from the beginning to get where we are now.”