PREP TENNIS: Trojans meet Islanders with Class 2 tennis crown at stake for the winner

Peyton Mumpower was a wide-eyed freshman in 2018 when he played for the John Battle Trojans in the finals of the VHSL Class 1/2 boys tennis state tournament on the campus of Virginia Tech.

“I remember it was very nerve-racking,” Mumpower said. “It was my first year of tennis and so playing there in that environment felt like I was in the big leagues.”

The big stage beckons Mumpower once again today as the senior is a top player for the Trojans (10-2), who tangle with the Poquoson Islanders at noon in the state finals at the Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg.

Battle suffered a 5-1 loss to George Mason in its only other trip to the finals as Mumpower dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision to Kit Richards at No. 5 singles. He and fellow senior Josh Richardson were both on that runner-up squad and know what to expect today.

“I think that experience will help,” Mumpower said.

Perennial powerhouses George Mason and Maggie Walker have moved up to Class 3, making the Class 2 state tournament more unpredictable.