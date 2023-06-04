Three VHSL state semifinal girls tennis matches will be held today in far Southwest Virginia. The following is a look at each of those contests:
Class 1 George Wythe
at Lebanon (16-2)
10 a.m., J.S. Easterly Park
The Skinny: One of these squads from far Southwest Virginia will reach the state finals for the first time in program history. … Lebanon won the Region 1D championship by dispatching J.I. Burton in the semifinals and Grundy in the title match. The Pioneers earned a 5-2 state semifinal win over Fort Chiswell on Friday. … Both of Lebanon’s losses came to Region 2D champ and Class 2 semifinalist Marion. …Calli Dye (13-4), Averi Russell (16-2), Bailey Collins (14-3), Makenzie Boyd (17-1), Marley Bush (14-2) and Meagan Helton (16-1) are the top six players in Lebanon’s singles lineup and all of them are sophomores. “It’s been a great year of growth for this team,” said fifth-year Lebanon coach Troy Moore. “They are a talented group who took care of business for much of the regular season, but I wasn’t sure how they would handle the pressure of tighter postseason matches. They’ve shown a lot of grit in tough conditions and different players have stepped up in tight spots for us. I’ve been telling them all year I think we could be pretty dangerous in the region and state tournaments. I think they have really bought into that now.” … It is a team effort in every sense of the word for Lebanon. “We are very balanced top to bottom,” Moore said. “Sometimes we need the top of the lineup to pull through, sometimes the bottom. I think everyone knows their point might be needed every match. We also have a lot of good extra players, so it can keep practice competitive.” … Defending VHSL Class 1 state singles champion Maggie Minton leads the way for undefeated George Wythe. The Maroons have five seniors. “I’m expecting some high quality tennis matches and I’m excited to see if we are up to the challenge that they present,” Moore said.
People are also reading…
Up Next: The winner plays either Buffalo Gap or Rappahannock in Thursday’s state title match at 12:30 p.m. at Virginia Tech.
Class 2
Radford at Marion 11 a.m.
The Skinny: Radford is a perennial state tournament participant. Marion is not. … Radford has won nine state team championships, while Marion’s lone appearance in the state finals came in 1994 when the Scarlet Hurricanes suffered a 6-3 loss to Osbourn in the VHSL Group AA title match. …. Defending VHSL Class 2 state singles champion Parker White leads the way for Marion. The Scarlet Hurricanes stopped Wise County Central (5-1) and John Battle (5-2) to win the Region 2D tournament and earned a 5-3 state quarterfinal triumph over Glenvar on Friday. … Radford rolled past Nelson County (6-0), Floyd County (5-0) and Glenvar (5-0) to win the Region 2C tournament and recorded a 5-0 quarterfinal victory over John Battle on Friday.
Up Next: Central-Woodstock or Poquoson awaits the winner in Thursday’s 8:30 a.m. state title match at Virginia Tech.
Class 3
Spotswood (19-1)
at Abingdon (18-3)
11 a.m., Emory & Henry College
The Skinny: This is a rematch of last year’s state semifinals in which Spotswood recorded a 5-3 victory over the Falcons. … A victory would put AHS in the state finals for the third time in program history. The Falcons won the 2017 VHSL 3A championship, while finishing as Group AA runner-up in 1990. … Lauren Wimmer is the No. 1 singles player for Abingdon and has a 22-2 record, while Grayson Woodall is 19-0 at No. 2 singles. As a doubles duo, Wimmer and Woodall are 16-2. … All three of Abingdon’s losses came to squads from Northeast Tennessee, including to TSSAA Class AA state champion Science Hill. … Spotswood stopped Liberty Christian Academy (5-0) and Turner Ashby (6-0) to claim the Region 3C title and cruised to a 5-0 win over Staunton River in the state quarterfinals. Raygan Wade and Ella Li hold down the top two spots in the lineup for the Trailblazers.
Up Next: The winner plays either Maggie Walker or James Monroe in the state finals on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Virginia Tech.