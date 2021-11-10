PREP SWIMMING: State champ Tatum Robinson from George Wythe headed to Marshall University

Tatum Robinson is the most decorated swimmer in the history of George Wythe High School and come this time next year she’ll be making a splash at the NCAA Division I level.

Robinson has decided to continue her career in the pool at Marshall University and will officially sign with the Thundering Herd on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in a ceremony at GW.

Robinson is a six-time state champion and won the 200 individual medley at the 2019, 2020 and 2021 VHSL Class 1/2 state meets. East Carolina and Georgia Southern were the other finalists in the Robinson sweepstakes.

“ I chose Marshall because it had everything I was looking for in a college from the academics, athletics and atmosphere of the university,” Robinson said. “When I went on my visit to Marshall, it just felt right. I loved the campus and downtown. The coaches were engaging and really involved in their team and the university. The girls on the swim team, which are now my future teammates, were really welcoming as well.”

Robinson began swimming when she was 4-years-old and usually trains six days a week with her club team, the New River Valley-based H2Okie Aquatics. She has played volleyball and soccer at times during high school, but swimming is her passion.