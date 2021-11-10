 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SWIMMING: State champ Tatum Robinson from George Wythe headed to Marshall University
0 comments

PREP SWIMMING: State champ Tatum Robinson from George Wythe headed to Marshall University

{{featured_button_text}}
GW's Tatum Robinson

George Wythe swimmer Tatum Robinson

 Contributed Photo: Robinson Family

Tatum Robinson is the most decorated swimmer in the history of George Wythe High School and come this time next year she’ll be making a splash at the NCAA Division I level.

Robinson has decided to continue her career in the pool at Marshall University and will officially sign with the Thundering Herd on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in a ceremony at GW.

Robinson is a six-time state champion and won the 200 individual medley at the 2019, 2020 and 2021 VHSL Class 1/2 state meets. East Carolina and Georgia Southern were the other finalists in the Robinson sweepstakes.

“ I chose Marshall because it had everything I was looking for in a college from the academics, athletics and atmosphere of the university,” Robinson said. “When I went on my visit to Marshall, it just felt right. I loved the campus and downtown. The coaches were engaging and really involved in their team and the university. The girls on the swim team, which are now my future teammates, were really welcoming as well.”

Robinson began swimming when she was 4-years-old and usually trains six days a week with her club team, the New River Valley-based H2Okie Aquatics. She has played volleyball and soccer at times during high school, but swimming is her passion.

“Sometimes there are athletes that need to be coached and then there are people like Tatum who just coach themselves,” said GW coach Greg Puckett. “She has an unwavering dedication to listen and then adapt to create a plan of action to make things work best for her. She is one of the most gifted people physically, but she has perhaps the strongest mental resolve in any athlete I’ve ever had the honor of coaching.”

Robinson owns state championships in the 100 breaststroke (2020, 2021) and 200 freestyle relay (2020) to go along with her dominance in the 200 individual medley.

“Clearly the 200 IM is her best as she is undefeated in state competition, although she is technically proficient at every stroke,” Puckett said. “I’m excited to see her advance to the next level of competition at Marshall.”

Robinson is focused as she prepares for her final high school season and goes for a rare four-peat in the 200 IM. Her brother, Holden, is a distance runner at NCAA Division III Washington and Lee University.

“Swimming has taught me so many life lessons such as dedication, tenacity and perseverance and given me special relationships with teammates and coaches,” Robinson said. “It has helped shape me into the person I am today. I am excited to use the lessons that I have learned from the sport and my memories as I head into the new chapter of my life.”

Puckett knows the pool prodigy will produce more triumphs at the college level.

“I always tell my swimmers that I can yell, encourage or fight, but in the end, it’s up to them to decide what the end goal is to be,” Puckett said. “For Tatum, there has only been discussion, questions and respect. That’s not a gifted athlete, that’s a gifted human being.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Picks for Friday, Saturday football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Picks for Friday, Saturday football games

  • Updated

A total of 15 high school football games will be played over the next two days involving local teams, including two Tennessee schools in playoffs, and Virginia completing its regular season. Check out who the Bristol Herald Courier is picking to win each of the games. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt

  • Updated

Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung will play his first game for the South Bay Lakers tonight as the team opens the season at home against the G League Ignite...In other local briefs, Cara Taylor became the first West Ridge runner to participate in the Class AAA state cross country meet. Both King (Memphis) and Emory & Henry (Radford) women's basketball programs played NCAA Division 1 exhibition games, both of which resulted in losses. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker

  • Updated

Jeighkob Cooper had a game as unusual as the spelling of his first name, scoring seven touchdowns to lead Twin Valley to a surprising 50-36 Black Diamond District victory over Honaker. It was the final regular season game for Honaker head coach Doug Hubbard, who is retiring after the season ends. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts