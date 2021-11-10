PREP SWIMMING: State champ Tatum Robinson from George Wythe headed to Marshall University

Tatum Robinson is the most decorated swimmer in the history of George Wythe High School and come this time next year she’ll be making a splash at the NCAA Division I level.
Robinson has decided to continue her career in the pool at Marshall University and will officially sign with the Thundering Herd on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in a ceremony at GW.
Robinson is a six-time state champion and won the 200 individual medley at the 2019, 2020 and 2021 VHSL Class 1/2 state meets. East Carolina and Georgia Southern were the other finalists in the Robinson sweepstakes.
“ I chose Marshall because it had everything I was looking for in a college from the academics, athletics and atmosphere of the university,” Robinson said. “When I went on my visit to Marshall, it just felt right. I loved the campus and downtown. The coaches were engaging and really involved in their team and the university. The girls on the swim team, which are now my future teammates, were really welcoming as well.”
Robinson began swimming when she was 4-years-old and usually trains six days a week with her club team, the New River Valley-based H2Okie Aquatics. She has played volleyball and soccer at times during high school, but swimming is her passion.
“Sometimes there are athletes that need to be coached and then there are people like Tatum who just coach themselves,” said GW coach Greg Puckett. “She has an unwavering dedication to listen and then adapt to create a plan of action to make things work best for her. She is one of the most gifted people physically, but she has perhaps the strongest mental resolve in any athlete I’ve ever had the honor of coaching.”
Robinson owns state championships in the 100 breaststroke (2020, 2021) and 200 freestyle relay (2020) to go along with her dominance in the 200 individual medley.
“Clearly the 200 IM is her best as she is undefeated in state competition, although she is technically proficient at every stroke,” Puckett said. “I’m excited to see her advance to the next level of competition at Marshall.”
Robinson is focused as she prepares for her final high school season and goes for a rare four-peat in the 200 IM. Her brother, Holden, is a distance runner at NCAA Division III Washington and Lee University.
“Swimming has taught me so many life lessons such as dedication, tenacity and perseverance and given me special relationships with teammates and coaches,” Robinson said. “It has helped shape me into the person I am today. I am excited to use the lessons that I have learned from the sport and my memories as I head into the new chapter of my life.”
Puckett knows the pool prodigy will produce more triumphs at the college level.
“I always tell my swimmers that I can yell, encourage or fight, but in the end, it’s up to them to decide what the end goal is to be,” Puckett said. “For Tatum, there has only been discussion, questions and respect. That’s not a gifted athlete, that’s a gifted human being.”