PREP SWIMMING: Scarlet wave; Marion captures Region 1D/2D boys and girls swimming championships

BRISTOL, Va. – A member of Marion High School’s coaching staff celebrated Wednesday’s triumphs by taking a plunge off the diving board at Virginia High’s Margaret H. St. John Memorial Swimming Pool, but the splash paled in comparison to the red wave that washed over the place in the preceding two hours.

The Scarlet Hurricanes swept the VHSL Region 1D/2D boys and girls team titles with defending state champion Caleb Patton and aspiring state champ Kursten Thomas leading the way.

“Everybody swam well today,” Patton said.

Marion’s boys edged out Virginia High by six points (129-123) for first place, a week after beating the Bearcats by a mere nine points in the Southwest District meet.

“We knew it was going to be close,” Patton said. “We’re glad to walk out of here with a win.”

What wasn’t close was the boys 100-yard backstroke, which Patton won in 57.44 seconds. Virginia High’s Coleman Austin was runner-up in 1:08.54 as Patton blitzed the field.

It wasn’t a surprise as he is the reigning state champion in the event.

“There’s definitely some pressure to repeat,” Patton said. “But at the same time, I know I’ve got a chance to do something not a lot of people have done.”

Patton also won the 200 individual medley (2:06.66) and was a member of Marion’s victorious 200-yard medley relay team (1:56.66) and 400 freestyle relay team (3:49.25) as well. Preston Vanhoy’s win in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.85) helped Marion earn that team title too.

Marion’s girls cruised to their title, beating Graham by 24 points.

“We just swim hard in practice and keep it going,” Thomas said.

Thomas was triumphant in the 200 individual medley (2:34.28) and 500 freestyle (6:28.37) to lead the way for the ‘Canes. She said the IM is her best event.

“I’ve dropped a lot of time and I feel pretty good heading to state,” Thomas said.

Thomas shared regional swimmer of the year honors with Gate City’s Tia Spivey and Virginia High’s Amelia Austin. Spivey won the 200 free (2:06.11) and 100 fly (1:03.92), while Austin touched the wall first in the 50 free (26.49) and 100 backstroke (1:06.01)

Austin earned a bronze medal at the 2021 state meet in the backstroke.

“I’ve got a lot of motivation. I’m hoping to better my times and am really close to the school record,” Austin said. “I was really nervous coming in to this meet, because the times were pretty close, but I’m pretty happy about it.”

Virginia High’s John David Moser brought home the gold in the boys 100 butterfly at last year’s state meet and has gotten better in the event. He clocked in at 55.87 seconds on Tuesday, well ahead of teammate and runner-up Adam Harosky’s time of 1:02.65.

“Last year at the regions I went 57 in the 100 fly and this meet was 55,” Moser said. “I hope I can pull it down even more.”

Moser also swam to victory in the 500 freestyle in 5:22.38, an event in which the Bearcats swept the top three spots.

“I haven’t competed in the 500 since my sophomore year, so I’m hoping to go low-five minutes if possible there at the state meet,” Moser said.

Virginia High’s Omar Said (boys 200 free, 2:10.62), Graham’s Brady Jones (boys 50 free, 23.17 & 100 free, 52.84), Tazewell’s Isabella Davis (girls 100 free, 57.53) and Tazewell’s Darcy Taylor (girls 100 breaststroke, 1:19.93) were also winners on Tuesday.

Jones, Patton and Moser shared the regional swimmer of the year honors on the boys side and they will try for a bigger prize at the VHSL Class 1/2 meet on Feb. 17 in Richmond.

“I feel pretty confident,” Moser said. “It’s one of my last swim meets, so I’m excited to go out next week and get another one.”