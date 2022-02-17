PREP SWIMMING: Marion's Patton, GW's Robinson win state swim titles

Marion’s Caleb Patton and George Wythe’s Tatum Robinson led the Southwest Virginia contingent at Saturday’s VHSL Class 1/2 state swimming and diving championships on Thursday in Richmond.

Patton led Marion to a fourth-place team finish on the boys side by winning the 100-yard backstroke in 54.39 seconds. The senior repeated as state champion in the event.

Patton also placed third in the 200 IM (2:04.12) and was part of the third-place 200 medley relay team (1:54.61).

Virginia High was third among boys teams, led by John David Moser, who set a school record in the 100 butterfly by finishing as state runner-up in 54.84. He also was third in the 500 freestyle and was part of the fifth-place 200 free relay team. Adam Harosky placed fifth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 100 fly (59.74).

Graham was led by Brady Jones, who was third in the 50 freestyle (22.65), 100 free (50.94) and fourth in the 100 free (50.60).

Radford won the team competition with 311 points, while Bruton finished with 204. Virginia High (182) and Marion (161) followed, while George Wythe and Graham tied for ninth.

On the girls side, Tatum Robinson led George Wythe to a third-place finish by winning the 100 butterfly (57.86) and 200 IM (2:08.88), along with contributing to the winning 200 yard medley relay team (1:58.25) and the second place 400 freestyle relay team.

It was the fourth consecutive state title in the IM for Robinson, who has signed with Marshall University. She finished her high school career with nine total first-place medals at state.

George Wythe’s Morgan Dalton placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 free. Lydia Sprano was third in the 100 breaststroke.

Gate City was led by Tia Spivey, who was second in the 100 fly (1:00.85) and fourth in the 200 free (28.31).

Tazewell’s Isabella Davis was third in the 100 free and fifth in the 200 free (28.52). She also helped the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the 200 relay.

Virginia High’s Amelia Austin finished in a tie for fourth in the 50 free (26.49).

Bruton won the girls team title with 232 points, while Radford was second with 199. The Maroons were third with 197. Tazewell placed ninth.