PREP SWIMMING: Local swimmers converge on Christiansburg for state meet

The pool has been ready. The swimmers have just had to wait their turn.
Finally, nearly a month after it was originally scheduled, the VHSL Class 1&2 Swim and Dive Championships are expected to be held on Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
The Class 3 and 4 meets were held last week in Christiansburg.
Virginia High swim coach Woody Van Nostrand expects Region D, and neighboring Region C swimmers, to compete at high levels.
“Traditionally the past couple of years here recently we have done very well,” Van Nostrand said. “Our region has done surprisingly well. We should do pretty well this year. Our region and the next region up, Region C, typically have been the two stronger regions”
The state meet will be different this year due to COVID-19 protocols, including the boys and girls swimming at separate times and each participant having just one chance to perform in their respective events. In addition, spectators will not be allowed.
“Everybody is swimming just one time and that is it, you have got one shot,” Marion co-swim coach Meg O’Donnell said. “Some people may like that they only have to swim once, but some people just like the hoopla that comes with the finals like it has been, but we will do it like it is going to be run and do the best we can…
“That just makes the day longer, but Christiansburg is just trying to put on a safe meet. I just appreciate what everybody is doing to get this done and letting us be able to swim.”
* * *
Originally slated to be held on Feb. 11, the meet was moved forward a week due to weather issues across the Commonwealth at the time. That delay was difficult enough, but then came another postponement, once more due to weather concerns.
“The kids were ready to go, some were disappointed and wanted to get it going, but it gave us a little bit more time to prepare,” said Van Nostrand, after the meet was moved the first time. “This year with everything that has gone on it is just nice to get an opportunity to compete so we are excited to race whenever we can.”
Those words were echoed by O’Donnell, whose entire 11-member team has qualified for state competition.
“When you are swimming and you have a big meet before the end of your season you sort of taper for that, where you cut down on distance and work more on quality and speed,” O’Donnell said. “We had done that for [Feb. 11] and when the change came you kind of have to revamp everything. I keep saying we are going to get to swim, that was my mantra this year, ‘We are swimming.’”
Complaints have been kept at a minimum during a season that has been significantly shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a little difficult, but when we did get going, we were able to get some good practices in and the kids worked hard,” O’Donnell said. “Our attitude was ‘hey, we’re getting to swim.’ Whatever the season is going to be we are getting to do it, which is a lot better than all the spring sports last year which was so sad for the seniors.”
Leading the Virginia High contingent will be junior John David Moser, who shared Region D Men’s Swimmer of the Year honors with Marion’s Caleb Patton and Brady Jones from Graham.
Moser won the 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle and was part of victories in the 200 and 400 relay teams in the Region 2D meet on Feb. 3. Also a second place finisher in the 100 fly at last year’s state meet, Moser combines his efforts on relay teams with senior Corbin Birt and freshman Adam Harosky, who won the 500 freestyle title at the region meet.
Moser led Virginia High to the Region 2D boys team title with 113 points, followed by Marion (85) and Graham (72).
“I don’t know what the other regions have, but based on what I have known from previous years [David] will be competitive up there this year,” said Van Nostrand, who was anxious to to see the final psych or qualifying sheets once they were submitted to the host pool.
The Virginia High female duo of Amelia Austin and Ridley Little were Region 2D Women’s Swimmers of the Year, joining Tia Spivey of Gate City with those honors.
Both Austin (50 free, 100 backstroke) and Little (200 free, 500 free) were regional winners and expect to challenge for more medals in Christiansburg. They are part of relay teams that also includes Harley Holmes and Sarah Stacy.
“Ridley was second in the 500 last year [at state] and I am pretty sure she will do very well this year as well in the 200 and 500,” Van Nostrand said. “[Amelia] should do very well up there as well. The girls relays with Sarah and Harley, the two freestyle relays ought to do very well also.”
Virginia High has perhaps its best state meet last season, finishing second by one point in the boys competition and third in the girls.
“It was heartbreaking, we lost by one point, but still we swam as well as we could, it was an incredible year,” said Van Nostrand, who’s son, Aaron, and former Virginia High standout Cooper Gobble, are currently freshman swimmers at Lees-McRae. “We will have some good swimming this year, I haven’t seen the psych sheets yet to know who is in it, but we have some good quality kids and they will compete well at the state level.”
Marion has their share of talented swimmers, led by Patton, one of four male competitors for the Scarlet Hurricane, winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke at the region meet, and is also part of several winning relay teams.
“He has just been swimming for a long time and all of a sudden in the past 2 to 3 years he has grown and he has gotten a lot stronger,” O’Donnell said. “He just loves swimming. It is his thing so we are really looking forward to see what he can do.”
Senior Kennedy Williams leads the Marion girls squad, both in the 50 and 100 freestyle, in addition to relay teams. Williams led Marion to the Region 2D girls team title with 96 points, 14 more than Virginia High. Graham was third with 75, while Tazewell had 73.
“She is a sprinter, she is doing the 50 and the 100 free,” said O’Donnell, who is hoping for a top 8 finish for the boys and top 5 for the girls. “I hope she ends her swimming in high school with a couple of really good wins and fast and fun races too.”
O’Donnell helped to start the swim program at Marion in 2002 with her husband, Bob, who swam at the University of Nebraska. She is ably assisted by co-coach Kyle Doty, who runs the LASO youth program at the Lifetime Wellness Center in Marion.
“Through a season of ups and downs our team has remained driven,” Doty said. “Their determination gives me the utmost confidence that nothing, but their best efforts will be put forward in Christiansburg. They are everything a coach could hope for.”
Other regional winners to watch include the Graham trio of Jones (50 free, 100 free), Katie Benson (100 breaststroke) and Conor Douthat (100 breaststroke), Tazewell’s Bella Davis (100 free), Gate City’s Spivey (200 IM, 100 butterfly), in addition to regional relay winners from Virginia High and Marion and Tazewell.