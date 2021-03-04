PREP SWIMMING: Local swimmers converge on Christiansburg for state meet

“That just makes the day longer, but Christiansburg is just trying to put on a safe meet. I just appreciate what everybody is doing to get this done and letting us be able to swim.”

* * *

Originally slated to be held on Feb. 11, the meet was moved forward a week due to weather issues across the Commonwealth at the time. That delay was difficult enough, but then came another postponement, once more due to weather concerns.

“The kids were ready to go, some were disappointed and wanted to get it going, but it gave us a little bit more time to prepare,” said Van Nostrand, after the meet was moved the first time. “This year with everything that has gone on it is just nice to get an opportunity to compete so we are excited to race whenever we can.”

Those words were echoed by O’Donnell, whose entire 11-member team has qualified for state competition.

“When you are swimming and you have a big meet before the end of your season you sort of taper for that, where you cut down on distance and work more on quality and speed,” O’Donnell said. “We had done that for [Feb. 11] and when the change came you kind of have to revamp everything. I keep saying we are going to get to swim, that was my mantra this year, ‘We are swimming.’”