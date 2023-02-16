Virginia High has been near the top of the team standings in the VHSL Class 1/2 boys state swimming and diving championships for the previous three years and that should be the case once again for the Bearcats this weekend.

The Bristolians have 11 qualifiers on the boys side for the meet that takes place Friday and Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

VHS placed third at the state meet last season and finished as runner-up to the Radford Bobcats in 2020 and 2021. Can the Bearcats overtake three-time defending state champ Radford this time?

“We are seeded well in several events,” said Virginia High coach Woody Van Nostrand. “We will have to see how they and everyone else swims. Everyone has been excited this week as we prepare. I know our divers will give a good start on Friday. … The swimmers and divers have worked hard all year, we will just have to see how we do. It should be an exciting time.”

On the girls side, Gate City’s Tia Spivey, Tazewell’s Isabella Davis and Lydia Sprano of George Wythe will look to improve on their showings from a year ago.

Spivey was second in the 100 fly and fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2022, Davis was third in the 100 free and fifth in the 200 free and Sprano placed third in the 100 breaststroke. GW’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Sprano, Carrie Sage Dalton, Lydia Collins and Charla King could likely claim gold as well.

Marion won the Region 1D/2D girls team championship.

The Class 3 state meet actually began on Thursday in Richmond and runs through Saturday.

Sophomore Ren Baker represented Abingdon in the boys diving competition on Thursday and finished fifth, while senior Jettie Sullivan (sixth), sophomore Summer Keene (12th) and junior Leyla Stroup (13th) of AHS were in the girls diving event.

The Falcons will be well-represented in the swimming portion as well.

Senior captain Alex Wolford will compete in the boys 100 fly and joins Brody Hilt, Ronan Quigley and Jadyen Parker on the 400 relay team that won the Region 3D championship. Quigley, a freshman, will also compete in the 200 individual medley.

On the girls side, sophomore Zoe Angelopoulo leads the way in the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and is a member of the 200 medley relay team.

“Overall, I have a good feeling about state this year,” said AHS coach Jordan Lambert. “We’re seeded well and the kids always bring it this time of year. We’re looking to drop time, have something to build off of and bring home a few medals to show how hard these kids have worked. I’m so proud of all them.”