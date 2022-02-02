PREP SWIMMING: Abingdon's Ally Yeary going from SWVA to NOVA after signing with George Mason

One of Southwest Virginia’s elite swimmers is taking her talents to a pool in Northern Virginia.

Abingdon High School senior Ally Yeary inked with George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday, fulfilling the commitment she made to the Patriots in October.

“ I think I am still shocked that Division I swimming is a possibility,” Yeary said. “I love the sport and I have worked hard at it. It is a huge honor.”

Coaches at schools big and small, near and far had reached out to Yeary, but a visit to George Mason sealed the deal when it came to deciding her future plans.

Peter Ward has been the head coach at George Mason since the swimming and diving program was born in the late-1990s and swam for Canada in the 1984 Olympics. The Patriots compete in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

“ I had an opportunity to visit and spend a weekend with the team back in the fall and I could see myself fitting in well,” Yeary said. “George Mason has a beautiful pool and a great atmosphere.”

Yeary finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s VHSL Class 3 state meet. She has already qualified for this year’s meet in that event, as well as the 50 freestyle. Yeary also owns the school record in the 200 individual medley.

“ I am a sprinter, so I love the short races,” Yeary said. “I’m fastest at the freestyle and breaststroke.”

Yeary has been achieving major things since she was a ninth-grader.

“ She broke our school record in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman and the time has been dropping ever since,” said AHS coach Jordan Lambert. “It’s so fun to watch the aggression that she swims with.”

Yeary began swimming in a summer league when was 9-years-old and dedicated more and more time to the sport as a freshman. She trains nine months out of the year and travels to Kingsport, Tennessee, six days a week to get workouts in.

“ It’s about two hours of car time every day,” Yeary said. “I’m looking forward to being able to walk to practice at George Mason.”

Such dedication is prevalent for most standout swimmers, but Yeary does hold a neat distinction.

There aren’t many DI-bound swimmers who also excel in softball.

Yeary is Abingdon’s second baseman in the spring and compiled a .380 batting average with two home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored last season.

“ Swimming and softball are definitely different sports, but I think swimming has definitely helped me on the field,” Yeary said. “It has strengthened my arms and legs a lot, which makes me stronger at the plate. The worst part about swimming is you are underwater most of the time, so it’s hard to talk much to your teammates, but in softball we are talking all the time, which is fun.

“ I usually take about three months off [swim] training in the spring for softball. The first practice back in June is usually a tough one.”

The immediate concern for Yeary is the VHSL Class 3 championships on Feb. 19 in the state capital.

“ I’m excited for the trip to Richmond,” she said.

