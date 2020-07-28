Barry Wade was, in a word, “surprised.”
That was the reaction of the Tennessee High School athletic director upon learning on Tuesday evening that Gov. Bill Lee had signed an executive order to allow high school contact sports in Tennessee to start on time.
“I am both right now,” said Wade, who was excited and apprehensive about the decision. “I am excited about it and excited for our kids to get a chance and I just look forward to how it plays out. I am surprised that it happened and it really hasn’t had a chance to soak in yet. I really don’t know what to say.”
He wasn’t the only one.
“Just look what has happened in a week. At this time last week we didn’t even know if we were going to have sports and now here we are, everything going as normal right now,” Sullivan East principal Andy Hare said. “It can change drastically from one week to the next.
“I was a little shocked, really shocked, but I am grateful and cautiously optimistic.”
While the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association had already agreed to allow golf, cross country and volleyball to begin on time, contact sports had been delayed due to the State of Emergency signed by Gov. Lee that was slated to run through Aug. 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The TSSAA had delayed setting a start date for football in hopes to Gov. Lee’s office exempting contact sports from that emergency mandate. It happened on Tuesday.
This is good news for many kids and their families, but the reality is that the virus will continue to be with us and we have to be smart about taming the spread,” said TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress, in a press release. “Every adult and every participant in every sport must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by the TSSAA and the Governor’s office to help mitigate these risks.”
The TSSAA Board of Control had chosen an option for a shortened season last week, in addition to some stringent guidelines that each school must follow for all fall sports. Tuesday’s ruling negated any such option, but the guidelines will remain in place.
“It could be a really good thing, but it still brings you a lot of things you are concerned about with the COVID,” Hare said. “You look at what major league baseball is dealing with the Miami Marlins, what happens if that happens to a high school team.
“Cautiously optimistic, that is the best quote I can give you.”
According to the TSSAA release, contact sports seasons are expected to start on time, with no changes to any regular season or postseason schedules. That means Tennessee High could host Dobyns-Bennett in its football season opener on Aug. 21. The girls’ soccer team is slated to kick off its schedule earlier that week.
“Locally that may be up in the air a little bit,” said Wade, who said that the Vikings have spoken to schools to replace Virginia High and Abingdon on their football schedule, including Bluefield High School in West Virginia, “but as far as the state goes, that is what their recommendations say right now to get started and start on time.”
Sullivan East is slated to open its season on Aug. 21 by hosting Johnson County. With social distancing measures in place, Hare said the Patriots will be able to put around 600 spectators in their stadium.
“I am hoping that once we get a grip on it and figure out how to do it officially it will help just not to make things so overwhelming inside of an arena or a football stadium,” he said. “We will not have as many people there. As much as it hurts financially, it may be a bigger help than we realize.”
The list of guidelines are extensive, much of which revolves around temperature checks for players, coaches and personnel prior to practice and complete COVID-19 screenings before games. The same goes for cheerleaders and band members, while fans must not only observe social distancing, but must wear face coverings in the stands.
There is plenty more, all of which Childress said need to be followed for fall sports to carry on.
“We appreciate being able to work with Gov. Lee and his staff on this,” Childress said. “I am pleased that we were able to develop some very specific guidelines for every sport that will allow our kids to get out on their fields and fully participate in football and girls’ soccer this fall.”
Wade acknowledged that Bristol Tennessee schools have been focused primarily on getting schools ready for instruction that begins on Aug. 6.
We have looked at seating ways and things like that, but we haven’t come up with an official number or anything like that yet because like we said we were kind of caught off guard that this came when it did,” said Wade, who spoke to other area athletic directors on Tuesday who were equally surprised. “We have really been focused as a group getting our kids ready for school and getting our schools ready for those things.
“Not that we put athletics on the backburner, we have been working on them, just prioritizing things, making sure volleyball has got what they need, cross country and golf has got what they need.
“We have been prioritizing things so now this will really get us started tomorrow looking at our bleachers and seats and see what we can start doing there if we get to go ahead and play.”
There are plenty of other concerns, according to Hare, such as certain districts across the state that might not be able to play due to local health restrictions. He added that Sullivan County will start its school year by hosting online instruction from Aug. 5-14, with students expected on campus on Aug. 17.
“One district may say we are not playing, we are not allowed,” Hare said. “Those are some things we are going to have to iron out the next couple of weeks. Hopefully we will get this [COVID-19] curve turned around and we are going to be fine.”
Childress was especially pleased at the ruling on Tuesday, but continued to emphasize the importance of following the rules.
“Children across the state are counting on us - school administrators and coaches - to proceed with practices and competitions safely while being very mindful of the requirements and modifications that we have put in place,” he said, in the release. “Our return to play is a partnership, and it’s important for everyone to do their part.”
