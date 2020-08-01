PREP SPORTS: New Sullivan East AD Kim Carrier faces challenge amid COVID-19

That is far from all. Carrier stresses that a team effort will be needed, and not just from the teams.

“We have the cheerleaders, we have the band, we have our student section, who are going to want to do things just like they always did and it is hard to tell teenagers that you can’t support them in the same fashion that you did before,” she said. “It is going to be a team effort and I think the biggest thing is just trying to get our community to understand these are the things we have to do to be able to have football.

“I know that our community wants football so hopefully we can have buy-in from everyone and we can make it happen.”

She added there could be schedule changes coming down the road, including perhaps a shortened season or a conference-only format.

“It could … there have been a lot of different things that have been put out there,” she said. “I think one of the biggest concerns from area coaches I have spoken to is what do we do if there is a positive test for a player and this game has to be canceled. Will they be rescheduled, so there are a lot of different scheduling issues that are up in the air right now.”