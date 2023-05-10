ERWIN, Tenn. – Tennessee High pitcher Rylee Fields got the win and saved the day.

Fields pitched 3 1/3 dominant innings of relief and the Vikings scored two in the bottom of the seventh to defeat upset-minded Sullivan East, 8-7, in a do-or-die District 1-AAA softball game Wednesday at Unicoi County.

Tennessee High (21-6) plays second-seeded Unicoi County (14-12-1) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

The winner of that game will play a doubleheader and face Elizabethton in the nightcap. The Cyclones lost 7-2 to top-seeded Volunteer in the second game Wednesday.

East concluded its season with a record of 6-25.

It didn’t appear that would be the case when the Patriots led 7-6 and Tennessee High’s Macie Strouth grounded out to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

But Katy Granger followed with a single and went from first to third on ensuing batter Kendall Cross’s bunt single up the third-base line.

Granger scored to tie the score on Fields’ fielder’s choice, and Ashley Worley finished East with a two-out double that scored Cross.

The victory provided a huge sigh of relief for Tennessee High coach David Boggs, who said the season flashed before his eyes while he tried to rest Fields for tomorrow’s matchups. The Vikings had run-ruled East twice and beaten it 11-2 in the other meeting.

“We came over here trying to save Fields for tomorrow,” Boggs said. “We knew they were gonna hit the ball, but they hit it a little better than what we expected. Hats off to them. They came ready to play ball tonight.”

Jayla Vance homered twice for East, and was part of back-to-back home runs with Keelye Fields that gave East a 7-6 lead with two out in the top of the fourth.

That’s when Fields (17-5) took the mound.

“I told the girls as long as we can outhit ‘em each inning, we’ll go with what we’ve got,” Boggs said. “Toward the end I started getting a little nervous. But the girls stepped up and pulled through. They hit the ball and did what they had to do. I’m real proud of ‘em and the way they gutted it out.”

Fields struck out the first eight batters she faced and allowed one hit and no walks in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

“I’m very proud of Rylee for coming in that late in the game and getting that save (win) for us,” Worley said. “Some of us were a little nervous, but we definitely knew that we were gonna get it.”

Abby Haga hit at two-run home run for Tennessee High in the first. Lily Ware hit a three-run home run that gave the Vikings a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third.

But Tori Leonard led off East’s three-run fourth with a double.

“We fought like crazy,” East coach Michael Forrester said. “They run-ruled us twice and beat us, 11-2. It would’ve been so easy to come over here and go through the motions and be done for the year.

“But we never stopped thinking we could win. We came over here today and the plan was to win three times. And we played like we intended to win three times.”