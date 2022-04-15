Prep Softball: Wise Central now 11-1

WISE, Va. – Bayleigh Allison started for the best VHSL Class 2 girls basketball team in the state back in the winter and now she is starring for a squad that appears to be the top softball squad in far Southwest Virginia.

Allison pitched a six-hitter and also connected for one of Wise County Central’s three home runs as the Warriors earned an 11-8 win over the John Battle Trojans on Thursday in a marquee Mountain 7 District showdown.

Central improved to 11-1 and the Warriors are averaging 12 runs per game.

“We’ve really just came in every single day and worked hard on what we’re trying to do. We never take easy days off and are just intent on putting in that work,” Allison said. “You can’t underestimate anyone or overestimate anyone and have to play every game like it’s your last. This season I look for us to do great things and keep up what we are doing.”

Allison scored nine points and pulled down three rebounds on March 12 as Central earned a 62-59 win over Luray in the finals of the state basketball tournament at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center. Six days after that unforgettable achievement, Allison hit a home run as the Warriors opened the softball season with a 15-1 victory over J.I. Burton.

“We had three days to come in and practice before we played our first game,” Allison said. “Softball is one of those sports where you’re going to be rusty when you get back at it, but if you really work on the fundamentals you can get back into it real quick.”

Allison was certainly locked in on Thursday.

She had two hits – including her fourth home run of the season – and two RBIs.

The final score is a bit deceiving as she also pitched a gem and carried a shutout into the sixth inning.

The Trojans managed just one hit through those first five innings.

“She did a heck of a good job,” said Central coach Allison Shortt.

Battle pushed across three runs – two of which came on an error – in the sixth inning and the bunch from Bristol made things dramatic late.

Eden Wallace’s two-run homer and Saylor Baldwin’s three-run bomb pulled Battle within three runs with one out in the top of the seventh inning.

“I think I was trying to do too much instead of relaxing and hitting my spots,” Allison said. “I was trying to guide the ball a little bit too much. I knew if I could calm down and hit my spots, my teammates could get the outs.”

That’s what happened as Allison got Charleigh Gobble on a lineout and Jordan Roulette-Wheeler on a groundout to end the threat. The rally was too little, too late for the Trojans.

“Central’s a really good team and we can’t start playing softball in the sixth and seventh innings,” said Battle coach Hannah Light Cress. “If we had played like that in the beginning, I think it would have been a different ballgame. I’m still proud of them for fighting through and not giving up.”

Wheeler got the start in the circle for Battle instead of ace pitcher Hanna Jo McReynolds, who Central faced multiple times last season.

“Just mixed it up and see what we could do,” Cress said. “Mixing speeds and different pitches and giving them a different look.”

Baldwin had two hits for Battle, which has been inconsistent thus far.

“It’s a puzzle piece that we haven’t yet put together,” Cress said. “This team can be dangerous and we have some big sticks. We’re trying to find some leadership within and I think once they make it click, watch out.”

Teams better watch out for Central, which pounded out 14 hits and scored a double-digit run total for the eighth time in 12 games.

Jillian Sturgill and Emily Sturgill (3-for-4, four RBIs) also slammed home runs, while Gracie Mullins, Katherine Hopkins and Taylor Cochran finished with two hits apiece.

After finishing as Region 2D runner-up to Lebanon in 2021, Central has carried that momentum over to this season.

What’s been the key for the hard-hitting Warriors?

“A lot of focus,” Shortt said. “We take it one game at a time, focus on the next opponent, get after it and go hard.”

Bayleigh Allison was a powerful hitter on Central’s volleyball team, which reached the state tournament.

There was that state basketball championship last month.

She hopes to cap her senior season with another deep postseason run.

“It’s time for softball to do the same,” she said with a smile.

