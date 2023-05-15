BRISTOL, Va. – Standing inside the dugout as rain fell at a steady pace on Monday evening, John Battle High School softball coach Tommy Harmon couldn’t help but smile when asked to sum up his team’s latest dramatic victory.

“Another day at the ol’ ballpark,” Harmon said.

With junior Eden Wallace driving in six runs, the second-seeded Trojans survived for an 11-10 win over the Union Bears in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Battle (9-12) erased deficits of 2-0, 4-1, 6-2, 7-2 and 10-7 as well as overcoming a sterling performance from Union senior Megan Day in rallying past the seventh-seeded squad in the tourney and earning a spot in today’s 5 p.m. semifinal game against Lee High at the Scott County Sports Complex in Gate City.

Day hit for the cycle in her final high school game, but in the end it was once again proven that no lead is safe at Battle’s cozy, short-fenced facility.

“[Assistant coach] Keith [Bowery] sits on the right side of the dugout door and I sit on the left,” Harmon said. “Three different times I looked at him said, ‘Could it happen again?’ These girls are just phenomenal. They don’t quit and that’s one thing I’ve tried to instill in them that when the going gets tough, just be tough with it.”

Battle hit four solo homers in the seventh inning to erase a 4-1 deficit in a 5-4 win over Wise County Central last month at the facility that can be seen from Interstate 81.

On May 4 against the same Union squad it faced Monday, the Trojans scored seven times in the bottom of the seventh inning to eke out a 10-9 triumph.

“We just push really hard,” Wallace said. “There are times when we [fall behind] that usually teams would call it quits, but we have good teammates who bring us up and we don’t get down. We encourage each other to the point where we’ve got no choice but to push.”

Wallace hit a two-out grand slam in the fifth inning that knotted the contest up at seven runs apiece.

It was her fourth homer of the season, but held some extra significance.

“That was my first grand slam ever,” Wallace said. “It didn’t really hit me until I got to home plate and I was like, ‘I just hit a grand slam.’ I don’t try to hit home runs, that one just happened then and there. That was very exciting.”

Union scored thrice to take a 10-7 advantage in the top of the sixth inning, but Battle answered with a four-spot in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

Wallace hit a game-tying two-run double this time, while Madison Bowery scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

“An awesome night for Eden,” Harmon said. “She’s always been there when we need her.”

Awesome could best be described to sum up the performance of Day as well.

She had a RBI triple in the first inning, RBI single in the second, solo homer in the fourth and RBI double in the sixth to get the cycle, a rarity in high school softball.

“Megan is one of our leaders,” said Union coach Makenzie Cluesman Brewer. “We depend on her every game and she really stepped up.”

Day came up to the plate with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and a runner on first, but Harmon opted for the intentional walk. It was a risky bit of strategy putting the potential tying run at second and the potential go-ahead run at first.

“We couldn’t get her out and she’s been a hard out every time we played them this season,” Harmon said. “That’s a great ball team and she’s a super good ballplayer. No way I was going to let her hurt us with that bat.”

The move turned out to be the right one as Battle pitcher Taylor Childress got Addison Toney to fly out to Wallace in right field for the final out.

It was the second gut-wrenching loss in Bristol in 11 days for the Bears. Aliyah Davidson also homered for Union, while Toney (two RBIs), Keelie Sutphin (three hits) and Kylee Castle (two hits) also had notable performances.

“We played phenomenal today,” Brewer said. “We hit the ball well and fielded it well, it just didn’t go our way. I couldn’t be more proud of this team; I just wish things would have gone our way at the end.”

Wallace and Saylor Baldwin each had three hits for John Battle, Cora Cross homered and Raniah Gaitor collected two RBIs.

To say Harmon’s first season as head coach of the Trojans after a long stint as an assistant has been eventful and a tad stressful would be an understatement.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it though,” Harmon said. “It’s an awesome bunch of girls.”

Seven of Battle’s nine victories have occurred at home.

Talk about a homefield advantage.

The Trojans have had some struggles on the road, however.

“I’m not sure why that is,” Wallace said. “We sleep on the bus and that gets us I guess.”

Harmon hopes some of that Battle Hill mojo accompanies the team today.

“I really don’t know what it is about playing here compared to the road,” Harmon said. “Whatever it is, we have to get it straightened out because we are on the road Tuesday.”