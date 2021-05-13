PREP SOFTBALL: Vikings score 7 in 10th to top David Crockett, 12-6

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – If somebody was going to get the David Crockett softball team, Jenn Testa figured it may as well be her Tennessee High Vikings.
Tennessee High got it done Thursday, scoring seven runs in the 10th inning to ease to a 12-6 District 1-AAA road win over the top-seeded Pioneers, who had beaten 12 of 12 Big 7 Conference foes during the regular season.
“We had played them tough twice in the regular season (2-0 and 5-2 scores) and obviously they are a great team,” said Testa, the Viking mentor. “We had been so close, and I felt like this might be time for us to get over that hump.
“I felt like if we could just keep believing that we would have a chance. Hats off to the girls for executing and battling like we did today.”
And now the fourth-seeded Vikings (23-8) have put themselves in a position few envisioned, with a winner’s bracket final today at second-seeded Daniel Boone.
“All year long I’ve said if we’re going to have a chance at this thing we’re going to have to beat the best and we’d have to beat all of them,” Testa said.
The Vikings flat out beat the Pioneers, battling back throughout the day and finally breaking down the door in the top of the 10th inning against right-hander Kennedy Broyles, who had pitched a 1-2-3 ninth in relief of Matty McKee.
“They [the Vikings] came out there [in the top of the 10th] and they believed it,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “Of course, we switched pitchers and was hoping maybe that would be a good thing.
“My first pitcher throws really hard and she had gotten tired — that’s a lot of innings for them to pitch.
“And so we switched it up out there and they were able to see the ball and get some hits when they needed them.”
THS got RBI singles in the 10th from Rylee Fields, Keegan Myers and Nikki Duncan, plus a two-run double from Ashley Worley. In addition, Mac Newport and Kenzie Orfield plated runs after being hit by base-loaded pitches.
According to TSSAA rules, beginning in the 10th inning, each team places a runner at second base to enhance its ability to score.
“People ask me if I would rather be the home team or the visitor in that situation,” Testa said. “Honestly, I’d rather be the visitor.
“Of course, you’ve got to execute like we did there today, but if you can put some runs up there it really puts the pressure on the home team.”
Earlier, it was Crockett that kept the pressure on Tennessee High by taking leads of 1-0, 3-1 and 5-3. The Vikings, however, were able to stay in it behind RBIs from Fields and Grayson Phipps, who banged an RBI double.
Crockett helped THS’s cause with a couple errors that led to single unearned runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
“Errors really hurt us out there,” Weems said.
Fields went the distance for THS to get the win, allowing 13 base hits — but only four over the final six innings.
Orfield was the offensive star for the Vikings with three singles and a double.
The Pioneers (30-7), who host Dobyns-Bennett today in an elimination game, were led offensively by the three-hit games of Alyssa Suits and Megan Davis, who blasted a two-run home run to give Crockett a 5-3 lead in the fourth.