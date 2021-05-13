PREP SOFTBALL: Vikings score 7 in 10th to top David Crockett, 12-6

“They [the Vikings] came out there [in the top of the 10th] and they believed it,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “Of course, we switched pitchers and was hoping maybe that would be a good thing.

“My first pitcher throws really hard and she had gotten tired — that’s a lot of innings for them to pitch.

“And so we switched it up out there and they were able to see the ball and get some hits when they needed them.”

THS got RBI singles in the 10th from Rylee Fields, Keegan Myers and Nikki Duncan, plus a two-run double from Ashley Worley. In addition, Mac Newport and Kenzie Orfield plated runs after being hit by base-loaded pitches.

According to TSSAA rules, beginning in the 10th inning, each team places a runner at second base to enhance its ability to score.

“People ask me if I would rather be the home team or the visitor in that situation,” Testa said. “Honestly, I’d rather be the visitor.

“Of course, you’ve got to execute like we did there today, but if you can put some runs up there it really puts the pressure on the home team.”