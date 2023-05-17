CHURCH HILL, Tenn. – The Tennessee High Vikings softball team faced two big roadblocks in Wednesday’s TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament final.

The Volunteer Falcons have authored one of the best records in school history and Volunteer sophomore left-hander Addyson Fisher has one of the most wicked fastballs in Northeast Tennessee.

With Fisher working her inside fastball and rise ball magic again, Volunteer added to its storybook season with a 7-1 win.

Tennessee High managed just four singles, but first-year coach David Boggs was pleased with the effort.

“For this area, (Fisher’s) fastball is about as good as you’re going to see. She’s been clocked at 68 mph,” Boggs said. “We hit her in spurts, but couldn’t tie anything together.”

The first hit of the game came in the third inning when THS freshman Katy Granger steered a fly ball over the head of the second baseman. Granger reached third base following a sacrifice bunt from Kendall Cross, but Fisher ended the inning with one of her eight strikeouts.

Cross started a sixth inning rally with a bunt single. The large THS fan contingent started to buzz when leadoff batter Rylee Fields then reached base on a dropped fly ball to right field.

Following a sacrifice bunt from Kaylie Hughes, senior Ashley Worley collected a run-scoring single to cut the Volunteer lead to 2-1.

“We had a chance there and all the way through the game,” Boggs said. “We played good defense and hit the ball, but we hit it right to people. Volunteer didn’t really hit with a lot of power, but they were able to find holes.”

The Falcons (20-6) put the game away with a five-run outburst in the sixth inning.

THS (24-8) will next travel to Knoxville to face Gibbs (30-3), which defeated Halls 2-1 on Wednesday night. According to Boggs, the date has not been decided.

Ashley Worley, one of just two seniors on the THS roster with ace pitcher Rylee Fields, threw into the sixth inning Wednesday before being relieved. Worley and Fields combined for five strikeouts.

“We were trying to save Fields for the sub-state game because she pitched seven games last week,” Boggs said. “I feel real good about our chances this weekend. If we can make the adjustments at the plate, our defense and pitching is solid.”

Third baseman Macie Strouth excelled on defense for THS.

Junior Lily Ware collected the other single for THS in the seventh inning. Worley leads the team with a batting average of .474. Fields has a record of 16-5, with an ERA of 2.06.

With Wednesday’s victory, the Falcons became the first team in the history of the Volunteer athletic program to sweep the district, conference and regional titles in one season.

The Falcons finished with 11 hits, as No. 7 hitter Veda Barton drove in two runs on three hits. Fisher, who has been selected as tournament MVP, added two hits along with Haley Russell.

At a slender 5-foot-11, Fisher has crafted a 17-3 record with 235 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.04. Fisher has been competing at the travel ball level since age nine with Kingsport-based teams, but said that Volunteer assistant and Church Hill travel-ball coach Mike Marshall is her only pitching instructor.

“I saw Tennessee High in the regular season. They have really good hitters and I know what they like at the plate, but I didn’t change anything for this game,” Fisher said. “We did hit better as a team against them tonight.”

Did Fisher experience any nerves in the biggest game in school history?

“Not really,” Fisher said. “I try to stay calm at all time and rely on my defense. I love this team and I’m really thankful for this season.”