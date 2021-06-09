PREP SOFTBALL: Unbeaten Lebanon holds off Marion to advance to Southwest District finals

“I was excited that we got on the board,” Musick said. “I knew Marion would come through at some point. More than anything I was proud of my teammates for coming up behind me and keeping it going.”

Adrienne Morrison was solid in the circle for the Pioneers, keeping the Hurricane scoreless until the sixth. Gabby Whitt opened the inning with a single. Elena Williams and Taylor Preston followed with hard-hit back-to-back RBI doubles to cut Lebanon’s lead in half.

“Timely hits,” Robinson said. “Williams and Preston have been hot for us all season, when they get the bat on the ball it moves. Really good timely hits, I think we put some pressure on Lebanon, I’m really proud of how we played.”

Preston was standing on second with no one out, bringing the tying run to the plate for Marion three times. Morrison was up to the task, inducing two groundouts, and a popup to shut down the rally.

Marion (8-6) will face Virginia High in consolation play today for the SWD third slot in the regional tournament next week. The two teams split in the regular season.

“Virginia High is a good hitting team,” Robinson said. “We’ll have to show up ready to play tomorrow. This was a close loss, we can’t let this get us down.”