PREP SOFTBALL: THS takes 12-2 win over Sullivan East JVs

BRISTOL, Tenn. — It may have officially been Senior Night for Tennessee High, but it was pretty much a too-young-to-be-nervous affair for the star-struck Sullivan East Patriots.
THS, forced to scramble for an opponent after Greeneville opted out of a non-conference game with the Vikings, smacked the softball all over Rotary Field on Friday, blasting four home runs and easing to a 12-2 win against what was essentially the East junior varsity.
While the Patriot JV took its lumps, East’s varsity had a scheduled game against Cherokee.
“We had all freshmen here today except three sophomores,” said in-charge assistant Brittany Scott. “We knew Tennessee High was good but we knew we were a really good JV team, too.
“We felt like we could come out here and hang with them, and we did for a little bit.”
Indeed the Patriots did, jumping to a 2-0 edge in their first at-bat and trailing by just a 3-2 margin until the Vikings exploded for seven runs in a decisive bottom of the third.
Third-year Viking boss Jenn Testa, her team now 21-7, explained how the matchup was born.
“Earlier in the week Greeneville let us know it was possible they may have to reschedule some conference stuff due to rainouts, so it was kind of late when we figured we might have to find a replacement,” Testa said. “We sure didn’t want to be without an opponent on Senior Night.
“Sullivan East was gracious enough to call me up and let me know that if we needed somebody to play, he [Patriot varsity coach Michael Forrester] would send a team our way. I’m very appreciative and grateful for that. It was late Wednesday when we scheduled this game.”
Six seniors — Grayson Phipps, Keegan Myers, Tori Ryan, Bre Sandifur, Abbie Miller and Emma Teri — all wore the Maroon and White against East.
Gabby Kennedy, who died tragically in October 2020, was certainly on everyone’s heart.
“Gabby would have been our seventh senior,” Testa said. “Of course we honor Gabby, too.”
In Gabby Kennedy’s honor, Phipps and Ryan ripped solo homers in Tennessee High’s seven-run third, and junior Nikki Duncan launched a two-run jack. And for good measure, Myers rocked a long solo blast in the fifth inning.
“It was good for our seniors to be able to have a game like this,” said Testa, whose club collected 15 base knocks. “It was nice to come out and just have fun playing the game.”
While Ryan had four hits and winning pitcher Kenzie Orfield collected three, Myers drove in four runs and Ashley Worley bagged two triples and two RBIs.
Through it all, East freshman pitcher Brooklyn Loudy kept a stiff upper lip.