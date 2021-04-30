PREP SOFTBALL: THS takes 12-2 win over Sullivan East JVs

BRISTOL, Tenn. — It may have officially been Senior Night for Tennessee High, but it was pretty much a too-young-to-be-nervous affair for the star-struck Sullivan East Patriots.

THS, forced to scramble for an opponent after Greeneville opted out of a non-conference game with the Vikings, smacked the softball all over Rotary Field on Friday, blasting four home runs and easing to a 12-2 win against what was essentially the East junior varsity.

While the Patriot JV took its lumps, East’s varsity had a scheduled game against Cherokee.

“We had all freshmen here today except three sophomores,” said in-charge assistant Brittany Scott. “We knew Tennessee High was good but we knew we were a really good JV team, too.

“We felt like we could come out here and hang with them, and we did for a little bit.”

Indeed the Patriots did, jumping to a 2-0 edge in their first at-bat and trailing by just a 3-2 margin until the Vikings exploded for seven runs in a decisive bottom of the third.

Third-year Viking boss Jenn Testa, her team now 21-7, explained how the matchup was born.