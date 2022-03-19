PREP SOFTBALL: Thomas Walker, Eastside picked to battle it out in Cumberland District

The top two softball teams in Region 1D last season resided in the Cumberland District.

Eastside earned a 13-0 win over Thomas Walker in the finals of the 2021 regional tournament, avenging two earlier losses to the Pioneers.

Thomas Walker and Eastside should be among the area’s best teams once again and to no one’s surprise are the preseason favorites in the Cumberland District.

The following is a look at each of the leagues’ six teams:

THOMAS WALKER

The Pioneers of Thomas Walker go for an encore after the most successful season in program history.

TW won the Cumberland District championship and a regional tournament game for the first time last spring as pitcher Eden Muncy earned district player of the year honors.

Muncy crafted a 1.84 ERA with 215 strikeouts last year and also hit .400 with four home runs. The sophomore tossed a five-inning perfect game last week in a season-opening win over Harlan County (Kentucky) and has struck out 32 hitters in two games.

Sure-handed shortstop Rylee Lawson (.387), catcher Gracee Greer (.315, 12 stolen bases) and infielder Kaytee Livesay join Muncy as notable returnees.

Kristen Murphy Parker – a former softball standout at Chilhowie High School and Bluefield University – takes over as the team’s head coach. She also leads the volleyball program at Thomas Walker.

Caylea Ellis, Lakin Burke, Tenley Jackson, Kalli Woods, Sarah Barnett, Ashley Shoemaker, Alexia Adkins and Ariss Vanover will be counted on to step up and deliver.

“We are excited as a staff and team to have a full schedule this year,” Parker said. “We have a lot of newcomers that have little to no experience, but have a ton of natural ability. We also have some girls that were part of a successful season last year. With the combination of experience and new athletes, we are hoping to build off of last season’s success and carry that over to this year.”

EASTSIDE

Tinley Hamilton, Taylor Perry and Leci Sensabaugh are the cornerstones for Eastside, which went 14-3 in 2021 and dropped a 4-1 decision to eventual state champion Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.

Hamilton is an Emory & Henry College recruit who pitched to the tune of a 1.10 ERA last season and also hit .442 with 16 RBIs.

Perry hit .468 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 2021 and has signed with NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb University.

Sensabaugh is a reliable catcher and was a second-team All-Cumberland District selection last season.

Eastside must replace five starters who graduated, while infielder Taylor Clay (.333, 15 RBIs) is sidelined with a knee injury suffered during basketball season.

Braelyn Hall, Haley Day, Maddie Compton, Emmaleigh Banks, Alysa Crabtree, Regan McCoy, Savannah Stanley, Riley Bowers and Alyson Duty are other names to remember for the Spartans.

J.I. BURTON

Abigail Adams has been a hit for J.I. Burton thus far as the junior is 7-for-11 with seven RBIs though the season’s first three games.

Junior A’nyah Hollinger, sophomore Savannah Adams and Kari Durham have also swung the bat well for the Raiders, who are off to a 2-1 start under first-year head coach Nick Sturgill.

“We are building the program based upon hard work and playing the game the way that it is supposed to be played,” Sturgill said. “The coaching staff has emphasized the importance of doing the small things right and in a big way.”

Senior Sareena Sergent, freshman Jordan Mooney, Kylee Sturgill, Kinely Taylor, senior Kenzie Franklin and Maci Sensabaugh should also help the Raiders.

TWIN SPRINGS

With five proven hitters and their ace pitcher back in the fold, the Titans could make some noise after finishing with a respectable 10-5 mark last season.

Shortstop Lexi Austin (.571), third baseman Ryleigh Gillenwater (.466), catcher Abbie Taylor (.428), first baseman Jess Burke (.363) and Megan Dougherty (.300) provide the nucleus for head coach Mark McCracken’s club.

Dougherty is also the primary pitcher and was a second-team all-district selection last season alongside Burke and Austin.

Alivia Gibson, Gracie Gibson, Amica Dooley, Mary Pascual, Aleigha Bledsoe and Morgan Begley are not to be overlooked either.

Twin Springs is 1-1 with Austin going 6-for-8 combined in those games against Union and Holston.

“It should be an interesting year in a competitive district with several teams very much in the hunt for a district title,” McCracken said. “Hopefully, we can use our non-district schedule to prepare and grow so we are able to put ourselves in that conversation as well. We have some work to do, but I’m pleased with our leadership, effort and attitude coming into this season.”

RYE COVE

The Eagles (2-1) have already matched last season’s win total and are considered the darkhorse by many as the roster features two seniors, three juniors, three sophomores and seven freshmen.

Sophomore catcher Gracie Turner was a first-team All-Cumberland District selection last season and will be catching pitches from proven senior Lexie Rhoton and talented freshmen Mackenzie Hood and Rheagan Waldron.

Hood has had a magnificent start to her varsity career, going 7-for-10 with six RBIs at the plate and allowing just one earned run in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

Waldron and Turner are each 5-for-1l through three games.

Outfielder Kourtney Sluss and second baseman Olivia Edwards were honorable mention all-Cumberland District picks last season and provide experience.

Kylee Cress, Elisabeth Rollins, Mackenzie Dockery, Montanna Dillowe, Sara Byrd, Gracie Byrd, Jasmine Stanley, Naquila Harless and Harlee Cress round out the roster.

“We are looking forward to a good year this year,” said Rye Cove coach Britney Lawson Salyer. “We have a lot of new faces on our team this year with a big freshmen class. I am excited to see them contribute and to let the returners finally go back to a normal season.”

CASTLEWOOD

Castlewood coach Amanda Musick has plenty of familiar faces back in the fold.

“This season looks very promising,” she said. “I think we are going to impress a lot of people this year. They are young, but they are strong and ready to compete.”

Second baseman/pitcher Madison Sutherland and shortstop Montana Sutherland are multi-sport standouts and were both first-team All-Cumberland District honorees a season ago on the diamond.

Catcher Maggie Ward and infielder/pitcher Shea Phillips were second-team selections and outfielder Destiny Smith was honorable mention.

Olivia Elam, Alexis Mullins, Jill Bush, Bri Phillips and pitcher Kimber Amos can play at a high level too.

