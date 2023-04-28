BRISTOL, Tenn. – An injury has been nagging Macie Strouth all season, but that hasn’t prevented the Tennessee High sophomore from inflicting some pain on opposing pitchers.

Strouth smashed a three-run homer in the fourth inning on Friday that gave the Vikings the lead for good in an 8-4 victory over the Eastside Spartans at Rotary Field.

Abby Haga homered twice for the Vikings (17-5), while Lily Ware also went deep as the Bristolians erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 against the squad from Southwest Virginia.

Strouth missed five games or so earlier this season while dealing with a torn labrum in her hip, an ailment will require surgery following the season.

She served as designated hitter for a few games and has since eased into her spot as the starting third baseman.

A girl who is a tough out at the plate has toughed it out.

“I can’t tear it anymore, so I can still play,” Strouth said. “I love being back out here.”

Has she completely returned to her old form?

“Not really,” Strouth said. “But I’ll get there.”

She certainly took a step in that direction on Friday as she finished with two hits, including the biggest knock of the game during a six-run fourth inning.

Haga tied the game up with a two-run homer and three batters later Strouth delivered her tiebreaking clout.

After Maddie Hall was hit by a pitch and Katy Granger reached on a full-count walk, Strouth deposited a 3-1 pitch from Eastside ace Braelyn Hall over the center-field fence to give Tennessee High a 6-3 lead.

“You can’t really hit a home run when you try to, so I wasn’t trying to kill it,” Strouth said. “All that was going through my head was put the ball in play.”

Her blast shifted the entire momentum of the contest.

“This bunch,” said THS coach David Boggs. “They step up when it counts.”

Haga hit her third and fourth homers of the season and has 14 longballs so far in her varsity career.

Her second homer came not long after a 33-minute rain delay halted the game.

“Home runs are fun and all, but they aren’t the biggest thing to me,” Haga said. “I just try to stay positive.”

Strouth, Haga and Ware are 10th-graders, so just call them the sophomore slammers.

“They can hit,” Boggs said.

On Senior Night for Tennessee High, a trio of 12th-graders also contributed: Rylee Fields had a RBI single and was the winning pitcher, Ashley Worley doubled and scored a run, while Kendall Cross had a bunt single and also scored.

Eastside (8-7) stranded eight baserunners on the evening and the one big inning by the home team turned out to be the difference.

“I felt like we battled and never gave up,” said Eastside coach Suzi Atwood. “We put the ball in play well. We knew coming over what kind of team Tennessee High has. They have a good lineup, they really do. We want to play tough competition and compete and I felt like we competed today.”

Emmaleigh Banks hit a two-run double in the third inning, Rylie Bower connected for a solo home run in the fourth inning and Maddie Compton had a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth for Eastside. Braelyn Hall, Banks and Bower each finished with two hits.

Atwood recorded the 300th victory of her head-coaching career on Wednesday in a triumph over Twin Springs. She has been Eastside’s coach since the school was born from the consolidation of St. Paul and Coeburn in the fall of 2012 and prior to that had a successful stint at Coeburn.

“It just means I’m old,” Atwood quipped. “I’ve been just coaching a long time, that’s all I can say.”

Her current squad sits in second place in the Cumberland District behind unbeaten Rye Cove. Those teams play on Thursday in a much-anticipated showdown.

“This is a great group,” Atwood said. “They are easy to coach and they are hard-workers who like the competition. I’m pleased.”

Tennessee High will be seeded fourth in the TSSAA District 1-AAA tournament as the Vikings try to repeat as league champs. Strouth hit a walk-off grand slam in last year’s league championship game and earned tourney MVP honors in the process.

The sophomore slammers will look to produce in the postseason.

“I just say it’s fight or nothing,” Haga said. “If you aren’t going to fight you shouldn’t be out there. I’m going to put all my effort in and try my best.”