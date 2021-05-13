PREP SOFTBALL: Rivalry renewed in Southwest District: Lebanon rallies past Richlands, 9-5

LEBANON, Va. – The last time Lebanon played Richlands in softball was June 1, 2019, as the Pioneers beat the Blue Tornado in the Region 2D title game. However, Richlands won the ultimate prize two years ago – the VHSL Class 2 state championship.

After the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, the Southwest District rivalry was finally renewed on Thursday.

It was different look without Richlands star Mac Osborne, who is now pitching for Virginia Tech, but it was still intense. Lebanon passed its stiffest test of the season, remaining undefeated by rallying for a 9-5 victory over the Blues.

“It’s just a rivalry,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “No matter what players graduate, it’s just a battle every time we play them. I think they bring out the best in us and I think we bring out the best in them too.

“We battled back, down 3-0, we hadn’t been on the ropes like that this year. You don’t want to be in that situation, but it was good to see how our kids responded to that.”

Erica Lamie’s two-run double and Rachel Rife’s RBI single gave Richlands a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Lebanon starter Adrienne Morrison struck out the next two to prevent further damage.