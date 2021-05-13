PREP SOFTBALL: Rivalry renewed in Southwest District: Lebanon rallies past Richlands, 9-5

LEBANON, Va. – The last time Lebanon played Richlands in softball was June 1, 2019, as the Pioneers beat the Blue Tornado in the Region 2D title game. However, Richlands won the ultimate prize two years ago – the VHSL Class 2 state championship.
After the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, the Southwest District rivalry was finally renewed on Thursday.
It was different look without Richlands star Mac Osborne, who is now pitching for Virginia Tech, but it was still intense. Lebanon passed its stiffest test of the season, remaining undefeated by rallying for a 9-5 victory over the Blues.
“It’s just a rivalry,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “No matter what players graduate, it’s just a battle every time we play them. I think they bring out the best in us and I think we bring out the best in them too.
“We battled back, down 3-0, we hadn’t been on the ropes like that this year. You don’t want to be in that situation, but it was good to see how our kids responded to that.”
Erica Lamie’s two-run double and Rachel Rife’s RBI single gave Richlands a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Lebanon starter Adrienne Morrison struck out the next two to prevent further damage.
“I felt I could have been more prepared,” Morrison said. “I felt I could have done a better job. I did better as I went along, but I feel I need to be more prepared the next time I step in the circle.”
Morrison went the distance to get the win, finishing with 11 strikeouts. She allowed two more runs. Arin Rife ripped a run-scoring double in the third and Erica Lamie hit a solo homer in the fifth for Richlands.
“I was proud of the girls,” Richlands coach James “Moose” Cochran said. “I only have one girl that has played much varsity softball before this season. That’s a very good softball team over there, they’re picked to win the district and a lot of people think they will be in the state. We fought hard and just came up a little short.”
Tatum Dye went 4-for-4 to lead the Pioneers. Dye ripped a double and scored on a hit by Madison Hill in the first. In the second, Morgan Varney doubled and Alexis Horne walked. Dye then ripped a two-run double to tie the game. Dye stole third and crossed the plate on a ground out to give Lebanon (6-0, 4-0) a 4-3 lead.
After Richlands (3-2, 2-2) tied it in the top of the third, the Pioneers added a four-spot in the bottom of the inning to get some breathing room.
Morrison was hit by a pitch and Ema Musick reached on an error. Maggie Lampkin scorched a two-run double to center. Lampkin and Horne eventually scored on wild pitches.
The Pioneers added their final run in the seventh. Hill waked and scored on a hit by Haley Finney.
“We’ve had a good season at the plate,” Price said. “It really helped us tonight, we needed every run. Richlands two pitchers [Arin Rife and Lamie] did a great job; they mixed things up and kept us off stride.”