PREP SOFTBALL: Race for top in Hogoheegee District softball is up for grabs

Will the proprietors of the Region 1D softball championship – and runner-up trophy – still hail from the Hogoheegee District?

In 2019, Northwood posted a 4-0 win over Patrick Henry in the regional finals.

In 2018, Northwood cruised to a 16-2 victory over Chilhowie in the Region 1D title game.

In 2017, Holston earned a 3-2 triumph over Patrick Henry in the finals of the Region 1A West tourney.

A Hogo vs. Hogo showdown for gold is not a sure bet in 2021 as each squad in the league must fill some major voids left by the departure of star players from both the 2019 season and the 2020 campaign which was not held due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Four different teams received first-place votes in the district’s preseason coaches poll, so the race for the Hogoheegee championship should be riveting.

The following is a look at each of the five teams in the Hogoheegee District, as well as Mountain Empire District member George Wythe:

PATRICK HENRY

If teams hope to keep Patrick Henry from paving a path to the Hogoheegee District title, they’ll have to navigate a tough Street.