PREP SOFTBALL: Race for top in Hogoheegee District softball is up for grabs

Will the proprietors of the Region 1D softball championship – and runner-up trophy – still hail from the Hogoheegee District?
In 2019, Northwood posted a 4-0 win over Patrick Henry in the regional finals.
In 2018, Northwood cruised to a 16-2 victory over Chilhowie in the Region 1D title game.
In 2017, Holston earned a 3-2 triumph over Patrick Henry in the finals of the Region 1A West tourney.
A Hogo vs. Hogo showdown for gold is not a sure bet in 2021 as each squad in the league must fill some major voids left by the departure of star players from both the 2019 season and the 2020 campaign which was not held due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Four different teams received first-place votes in the district’s preseason coaches poll, so the race for the Hogoheegee championship should be riveting.
The following is a look at each of the five teams in the Hogoheegee District, as well as Mountain Empire District member George Wythe:
PATRICK HENRY
If teams hope to keep Patrick Henry from paving a path to the Hogoheegee District title, they’ll have to navigate a tough Street.
As in PH junior pitcher Abigail Street, who struck out 137 batters and had a 2.83 ERA in 111 innings as a ninth-grader in 2019 as the Rebels qualified for the state tournament. Her older sister, Julia, was the cornerstone for that team as the catcher and is currently a member of the South Atlantic Conference tournament softball champions at Tusculum University.
Fallyn Daniels is the only other returning starter for PH as she moves from left field to first base.
Catcher Shaina Addair, outfielder Kaylee Mora, shortstop Sydney Taylor and outfielder Blair Rutherford are freshmen in the starting lineup. Cheyenne Wyatt, Makayla Hall and Mackinley Ottinger start as well.
PH suffered a 10-4 loss to Eastside on Tuesday as the Spartans scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning. Street hit a double and triple in the loss.
“I, as well as my coaching staff and team members, am just excited to finally get back on the field together and feel normal for a couple of hours during the day,” said Patrick Henry coach Tami Counts. “I feel that we have already grown and strengthened over the past couple of weeks and I can’t wait to see what our first games show us. The girls have worked extremely hard and they are very dedicated to the team and this program.”
HOLSTON
Senior Lexi Lane, sophomore Molly Turner and freshman Lucia Wright had big performances at the plate on Wednesday night for the Holston Cavaliers as the team dropped a 14-13 decision to Twin Springs in a non-district slugfest.
Alyssa Milhorne, Bailey Widener, Jordan Lowe, Gracie Ratcliff, Kenzie Guy, Laken Bishop, Amanda Stiltner and Kennedy Morgan are other key contributors for the Cavs. Guy hit a walk-off home run against the Union Bears in the 2019 State Line Classic in Bristol.
“Coming off a season where we were unable to play, we are extremely excited to hit the ground running,” said Holston coach Robert Vannoy. “We have a lot of new and explosive energy on and off the field coming from both our newcomers and those returning. This season we will need to play our cards right and not rely heavily on one pitcher. We have several girls on the team that can pitch, and we are looking forward to utilizing each one of them.”
NORTHWOOD
What will Northwood do for an encore?
The Panthers went 42-6 over the course of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, winning regional championships both seasons and advancing to the state semifinals twice.
Senior outfielder Chloe Bordwine (.428 batting average, three home runs, 21 RBIs) and junior catcher Caroline Hayden (.314 batting average) were key contributors to the 2019 squad and are back in the fold.
Cami DeBusk takes over the pitching duties from Nancy Jo Roberts, who is now a freshman at Tusculum University.
Lexie Crusenberry, Karleigh Stephenson, Addy Counts, Caroline Roberts, Tia Crowgey, Olivia Briggs, Maddie Lowe, Lakyn Burchett, Amy Harris and Chelsi Jones are other names to remember for the Panthers.
“Great group of young ladies,” said Northwood coach B.J. Buchanan. “Looking forward to a fun season.”
CHILHOWIE
John Sabo is the dean of softball coaches in Southwest Virginia as he’s won 542 games in 35 seasons and the boss of the Chilhowie Warriors will add to that total this spring.
“We have seven good returners that are good offensively and defensively,” Sabo said. “My young girls need to grow up quickly and help us. Good work ethics and great attitude, and we will be competitive.”
Junior Shayla Roland (.400, three home runs, 21 RBIs), senior Caitlin Pierce (.257, 16 RBIs) and senior Dixie Mullinax (.200) have varsity experience. Roland and Katelyn Dancy figure to share the pitching duties.
Kayla Roland, Hayley Sykes, Ana-Leigh Luttrell, Kaitlyn Hopkins, Alyssa Mash, Addison Rose, Sunni Martin, Makayla Hart, Caragan Heath and Kaylee Roberts are also part of Sabo’s squad.
RURAL RETREAT
The Indians will put a young team on the field in what looks to be a rebuilding year.
The team suffered an 18-12 loss to rival George Wythe in Tuesday’s season-opener.
The cornerstones for the club coached by Johnny Dix will be Candice Miller, Kamron Holston, Grace Evans, Katherine Cregger, Haley Brown, Olivia Bailey, Haley Whitlow, Lacey Brown, Hayley Lyon, Jenna Mutter and Kaylee Guinn.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
GEORGE WYTHE
Makenna Gilman had a varsity debut she won’t soon forget.
The George Wythe freshman went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs as the Maroons opened the season with an 18-12 win over rival Rural Retreat on Tuesday.
Gilman is one of many young players who will contribute for George Wythe, including Jordan Cannoy, Olivia Shockley, Andrea Pannell, Samara Sheffey, Jasmine Faulkner, Lindsey Devine, Camille Wolfe and Lydia Sprano.
Infielders Alison Coble and Megan Layne are senior leaders for the Maroons. Autumn Dillow is a junior who will play the outfield.
“These young ladies have worked hard during the offseason and we can’t wait to get the season started and take the field together,” said GW coach Thomas Cannoy. “We have some key leaders returning and some very promising freshmen and sophomores.”
Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Patrick Henry (2) 13
2. (tie) Holston (1) 12
Northwood (1) 12