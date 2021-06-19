PREP SOFTBALL: Pioneers jump out early, defeats Warriors for Region 2D title

LEBANON, Va. – The Lebanon Pioneers kept their poise and remained undefeated.
Meanwhile, Wise County Central was the definition of their nickname. The Warriors never gave up, but Lebanon held on for a 7-3 victory to lay claim to the Region 2D softball championship on Friday night.
“This feels really good,” said Lebanon pitcher Adrienne Morrison. “I think we worked really hard today, and I think my defense did a heck of a job. My offense also did a great job, we just got the big hits at the right times. I feel blessed we were able to get to this point again and win the regional championship.”
Morrison received help from her defense to overcome her miscue in the first inning. Jill Sturgill grounded to the pitcher but reached safely on a wide throw to first.
After a walk, Lexi Baker hit a sharp liner, but centerfielder Emily Musick made a tremendous grab to keep the runners stranded at first and third. It was the beginning of 15 consecutive batters to be retired by Morrison.
“Emily’s catch was huge,” Morrison said. “It was really big. I knew she had it when it came off the bat. She’s a great centerfielder, I trusted her, and she had my back.
“Everything goes to my defense honestly, they were killing it out there. That led to me getting that many outs in a row.”
Lebanon (17-0) got on the scoreboard early to help their confidence. Feisty Tatum Dye walked, stole second, advanced to third on a flyout, and put the Pioneers up 1-0 by crossing the plate on a wild pitch.
They added another run in the third when Dye doubled and scored on single up the middle by Morgan Varney. Three more scored in the fourth on run-scoring doubles by Haley Finney and Ema Musick and an RBI by Dye for a 5-0 advantage.
Morrison pitched the complete game, striking out nine and only walking two. She scattered five hits. Morrison took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
Emily Sturgill walked in the sixth and Jill Sturgill broke up the no-no with a double over the right fielder to plate the first run for the Warriors. Lexi Baker added an RBI single to left as Wise County Central pulled within 5-2.
Lebanon showed again one of the reasons they are undefeated, answering in the bottom of the inning. Alexis Horne reached on an error and Dye walked. Varney picked up her second RBI with a single and Dye used her speed to score on a wild pitch to go back up 7-2.
The Warriors tried to give them a finish. With one out in the seventh, Bayleigh Allison hit a homer to straightaway center. Maggie Shell and Lauren Jackson followed with back-to-back hits. But Morrison induced a couple of grounders to end the game, leaving a couple of runners stranded.
“Quit is not in our vocabulary,” Wise County second-year coach Allison Shortt said. “We’re going to come out and play hard every time. It just took us a little while to get started, I wish we would have got started a little earlier. These are just a fantastic group of girls, I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. They played hard, played until the end and that’s all I can ask of them.”
Wise County Central (13-5) will likely be a team to be reckoned with in the future with Shell was the only senior on the roster.
“I never got comfortable, Central is just a really good team,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “I watched them play four times, they battle, put the ball in play and they’re quick. They play well defensively with good pitching, I thought it was the best team we’ve played so far this year all the way around. But I’m proud of my girls they work hard and are very deserving.”
Lebanon will hit the road and play the yet-to-be-determined Region C champion on Tuesday in the state semifinals.
“We’ve been fortunate and blessed,” Price said. “I’m just thankful to the good Lord for the blessings of getting there again, we know how hard it is. We’re really looking forward to another opportunity.”