PREP SOFTBALL: Pioneers jump out early, defeats Warriors for Region 2D title

“Quit is not in our vocabulary,” Wise County second-year coach Allison Shortt said. “We’re going to come out and play hard every time. It just took us a little while to get started, I wish we would have got started a little earlier. These are just a fantastic group of girls, I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. They played hard, played until the end and that’s all I can ask of them.”

Wise County Central (13-5) will likely be a team to be reckoned with in the future with Shell was the only senior on the roster.

“I never got comfortable, Central is just a really good team,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “I watched them play four times, they battle, put the ball in play and they’re quick. They play well defensively with good pitching, I thought it was the best team we’ve played so far this year all the way around. But I’m proud of my girls they work hard and are very deserving.”

Lebanon will hit the road and play the yet-to-be-determined Region C champion on Tuesday in the state semifinals.

“We’ve been fortunate and blessed,” Price said. “I’m just thankful to the good Lord for the blessings of getting there again, we know how hard it is. We’re really looking forward to another opportunity.”