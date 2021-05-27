PREP SOFTBALL: Northwood notches 11-2 win over Patrick Henry, pulls even with Rebels for first place in Hogoheegee District

SALTVILLE, Va. — The Northwood Panthers softball team got a little help from a friend this week.
On Tuesday night, former Northwood pitching standout Nancy Jo Roberts, who just completed her freshman season at Tusculum University, returned to her former field to throw an extended round of batting practice.
“Riseballs, curveballs, change-ups, fastballs — Nancy Jo showed the girls everything,” Northwood coach B.J. Buchanan said.
That experience paid dividends Wednesday as the Panthers rolled to an 11-2 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels in a Hogoheegee District showdown.
PH and Northwood are now tied atop the district with one loss apiece.
How prepared were the Northwood batters? The Panthers pounded out 15 hits against one of the most successful pitchers in far Southwest Virginia in PH junior Abigail Street.
“This was our best offensive game of the season,” Buchanan said. “We started out nervous and made a couple errors in the first inning, but we got a few hits and gained confidence.”
The Northwood hit parade was led by a three-hit performance from junior Caroline Roberts, the sister of Nancy Jo.
“My sister threw everything at us on Tuesday, and that that got us ready for this game,” Caroline said.
The Panthers dropped a 2-0 decision against Street and the Rebels earlier in the season.
“We struggled against [Street] on that day,” Caroline Roberts said. “We come into tonight knowing that she would work inside-out with her pitches, and we adjusted.”
After allowing two runs in the first inning, Northwood answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and then kept on stroking line drives.
Leadoff batter Karleigh Stephenson, Chloe Bordwine, Caroline Hayden, Lexie Crusenberry and Tia Crowgey contributed two hits apiece. Buchanan said six Panthers are hitting over .300 on the season, with Bordwine, Stephenson and Crowgey topping the .400 mark.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my team, and I’m absolutely proud of my sister,” Caroline Roberts said. “Nancy Jo and I started playing softball in the second grade and we continued up through travel ball with my father coaching. I’m definitely going to call her and tell her about this game.”
It was not a night to remember for PH, which managed just five hits against Northwood pitcher Cami DeBusk.
“I know that we can play better than we did,” PH coach Tami Counts said.
Counts said that four of her players, including Street, took an AP English exam from 12-4 p.m. before Wednesday’s long 5 p.m. game which was played under steamy conditions.
“Those girls were exhausted mentally when they got on the bus, and then they didn’t get to warm up with us,” Counts said. “You can always make excuses, but we’re just tired and we had a rough day. Northwood hit the ball, ran the bases well and played good overall.”
Following graduation on Thursday, the Rebels (6-4, 5-1) will close out their district schedule next week with home games Holston and Chilhowie.
Northwood (5-4, 4-1) will travel to Rural Retreat today before closing out the season next week with a road game at Chilhowie and the regular season home finale against Rural Retreat next Thursday.
“I told the girls after the game that if we lose one of those games, what we did today won’t mean anything,” Buchan said. “If we want to play PH again, we’ve got to keep winning.”
Buchanan explained how he was able to get Nancy Jo Roberts to work with his current squad.
“We go to the same church together, so I asked her this past Sunday,” Buchan said. “I was really proud that some of my girls put together a little Senior Night presentation for Nancy Jo on Tuesday since she didn’t get to graduate with us last year due to COVID.”
According to Buchanan, he will call on the services of Roberts again if Northwood faces Patrick Henry later this season.
“I’m old and slow, and I can’t simulate what Nancy Jo can do in the circle,” Buchanan said. “That experience of facing Nancy Jo in batting practice really helped tonight.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
