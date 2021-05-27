PREP SOFTBALL: Northwood notches 11-2 win over Patrick Henry, pulls even with Rebels for first place in Hogoheegee District

“Those girls were exhausted mentally when they got on the bus, and then they didn’t get to warm up with us,” Counts said. “You can always make excuses, but we’re just tired and we had a rough day. Northwood hit the ball, ran the bases well and played good overall.”

Following graduation on Thursday, the Rebels (6-4, 5-1) will close out their district schedule next week with home games Holston and Chilhowie.

Northwood (5-4, 4-1) will travel to Rural Retreat today before closing out the season next week with a road game at Chilhowie and the regular season home finale against Rural Retreat next Thursday.

“I told the girls after the game that if we lose one of those games, what we did today won’t mean anything,” Buchan said. “If we want to play PH again, we’ve got to keep winning.”

Buchanan explained how he was able to get Nancy Jo Roberts to work with his current squad.

“We go to the same church together, so I asked her this past Sunday,” Buchan said. “I was really proud that some of my girls put together a little Senior Night presentation for Nancy Jo on Tuesday since she didn’t get to graduate with us last year due to COVID.”