PREP SOFTBALL: McReynolds, Gobble smash grand slams as John Battle earns 15-2 victory over Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. – What was John Battle High School softball coach Hannah Light Cress looking for on Wednesday night in regards to her talented team?

“ I hoped to see some energy and needed to see some fight,” Cress said.

She witnessed both of those qualities from her squad as well as grand slams from seniors Hanna Jo McReynolds and Charleigh Gobble as the Trojans cruised to a 15-2 victory over rival Virginia High in the battle of Bristol rivals.

Having suffered a 9-6 season-opening loss to Marion 24 hours earlier, Battle (1-1) bounced back in a big way.

“ Last year we came out here and we were like, ‘Oh well, we have this in the bag.’ [Tuesday] night was definitely an eye-opener,” McReynolds said. “We have a target on our back and people are here to play. We just had to be ready.”

Battle set the tone early, scoring twice in the first inning and then seizing control in the second inning when McReynolds mashed her grand slam. After Keelie Smith doubled and Alyssa Kate Wallace and Makayla Rutledge drew back-to-back walks, McReynolds deposited a first-pitch offering from VHS pitcher Anna Stacy over the fence.

“ My walk-out song is ‘With My Team’ by the Creek Boyz and it pumps me up,” McReynolds said. “I’m here for the team and just try to do everything for them.”

McReynolds was also the winning pitcher on Wednesday, striking out six.

Cress has seen such exploits many times from her ace, who is a four-year starter.

“ She’s the one you want in the circle when it comes crunch time and she’s going to fight for you,” Cress said. “That’s the game right there Hanna Jo McReynolds is known for. Both in the circle and at the plate, she can shut it down from both sides.”

McReynolds spoiled Virginia High’s season-opener and the Bearcats didn’t help themselves with eight errors.

“ We got outplayed in every aspect of the game,” said VHS coach Andrew Belcher. “I don’t feel like we were prepared and that falls 100 percent on me. … I really like our group. We had two pretty good scrimmages; we just came out a little bit flat tonight. There’s really no excuse other than I didn’t have them prepared.”

Carrie Patrick hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning for VHS, while Aidan James had two hits and scored the other run for the Bearcats.

The top four hitters in the VHS lineup – James, Alexis Frazier, Patrick and Autumn Owens – combined for seven of Virginia High’s eight hits.

“ They’re solid and very good softball players,” Belcher said. “They’ve been playing a long time and understand the game and battle at the plate. They took good approaches and had quality at-bats. We need more of that, one through nine.”

Virginia High hosts Chilhowie on Friday as the Bearcats will play their home softball games at Central Little League’s Fred Bowman Field – which neighbors DeVault Stadium – this spring.

“ It’s a nice set-up for us,” Belcher said. “To see the baseball lights on and have us playing softball right beside them should make for a good atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, the Trojans hope the atmosphere on Battle Hill will be good too after a 2021 season in which the team went 14-2.

Gobble finished with three hits on Wednesday, Alyssa Kate Wallace drew three walks and the duo of Eden Wallace and Maddie Ratliff collected two hits apiece.

“ They’re meshing,” Cress said. “We have five strong seniors in the lineup and some other kids are blending in. They’re learning to become one.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.