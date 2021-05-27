PREP SOFTBALL: Lebanon's Alivia Nolley no-hits Tazewell in 11-0 win

LEBANON, Va. – There wasn’t a lot of drama, but it was a game Lebanon senior Alivia Nolley will never forget.
Nolley threw her first career no-hitter as Lebanon posted an 11-0 Southwest District softball triumph over Tazewell and improved to 10-0.
“I really didn’t know, I had no idea it was a no-hitter,” said an elated Nolley. “I was just focusing on every batter, one at a time. I just didn’t know, at all. I’m excited, this is awesome.”
Nolley only threw 62 pitches and 41 were strikes in the contest shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. She had five strikeouts and some outstanding defensive plays behind her. Lauren Boothe made a great grab in right field. Emily Musick came in to make a great play on a ball hit to short center.
Third baseman Morgan Varney moved to shortstop when Lebanon made substitutions and showed tremendous range on a backhand play and throw to first, nabbing Paige Bowman in the fifth inning.
“It was unreal,” Nolley said. “I think this was the best defensive game we’ve played all season.”
With one out in the third inning, Whitney Bowman walked on a 3-2 pitch, the first batter to reach for the Bulldogs. Kelsey Hodges then grounded into a fielder’s choice to replace Bowman at first. Nolley then induced a popup to third to end the inning. With the help of her defense, she retired the final seven batters she faced.
“We’ve been preaching defense all year,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “When the bats aren’t going you have to be able to make stops and get outs. Everyone was playing well tonight, we got a little cushion there at the beginning, everyone relaxed and played really well.”
It appeared things would go well for Tazewell in the first. Tatum Dye walked. Ema Musick popped up to the catcher and with Dye going on the pitch she was doubled off first.
With two outs, the problems began for the Bulldogs. Three walks, one hit-batter, and six hits led to 13 batters coming to the plate and eight runs scoring.
The hits came from up and down the lineup in the game, with 13 hits including four doubles and a homer.
Maggie Lampkin ripped a run-scoring double in the first and then led off the second inning with a solo homer, a line drive that left the park quickly.
Lampkin had two home runs and seven RBIs in Tuesday’s 21-0 victory over Virginia High.
“I’m very proud of our team,” Lampkin said. “We had a lot of younger girls come up this year, we’ve improved tremendously, we’ve came together and gotten a lot closer as a team as the season has went along. That’s helped us a lot on the field, I’m really proud of the whole team.”