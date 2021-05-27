PREP SOFTBALL: Lebanon's Alivia Nolley no-hits Tazewell in 11-0 win

“We’ve been preaching defense all year,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “When the bats aren’t going you have to be able to make stops and get outs. Everyone was playing well tonight, we got a little cushion there at the beginning, everyone relaxed and played really well.”

It appeared things would go well for Tazewell in the first. Tatum Dye walked. Ema Musick popped up to the catcher and with Dye going on the pitch she was doubled off first.

With two outs, the problems began for the Bulldogs. Three walks, one hit-batter, and six hits led to 13 batters coming to the plate and eight runs scoring.

The hits came from up and down the lineup in the game, with 13 hits including four doubles and a homer.

Maggie Lampkin ripped a run-scoring double in the first and then led off the second inning with a solo homer, a line drive that left the park quickly.

Lampkin had two home runs and seven RBIs in Tuesday’s 21-0 victory over Virginia High.