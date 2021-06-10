PREP SOFTBALL: John Battle still unbeaten, advances to title game

BRISTOL, Va. – Start the game at 1:30 in the afternoon or start it at 4:30 or 5:30. It doesn’t really matter, because the John Battle softball team has been on time all season.
The top-seeded Trojans remained unbeaten Thursday, easing out to a four-run lead and then holding off visiting Gate City to nab a 6-3 win in Mountain 7 District tournament semifinal play.
Heavy rain forced the start time to be changed twice before settling on a 5:30 first-pitch, but nothing was going to keep the Trojans from their appointed round — a spot in the M7 final.
The Trojans (13-0) host Ridgeview today at 3 p.m. for the championship, while Gate City visits Wise Central for a consolation game as both teams jockey for region seeding.
Battle will be a No.1 seed in next week’s Region 2D tournament – that much is known for sure. And third-year head coach Hannah Light Cress likes the way her team competes.
“In the Mountain 7 you’re going to get everyone’s best, night in and night out,” said Cress, a star at old Coeburn High School a decade ago who later was a standout pitcher at what was then called King College. “You have to come to play.
“Gate City is tough and it took us a while to get going, but our kids got it done. I’m pleased.”
The Trojans were in fine shape most of the evening, especially after getting out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, before adding two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth for a cushy 4-0 edge.
But the fourth-seeded Blue Devils, getting a two-run homer from Savannah Monroe and an RBI triple from Sarah Thompson, scored three runs in the sixth to significantly close the gap.
It was at that point when 3-hole hitter Logan Leonard did what she does so well for Battle.
A senior, Leonard blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, allowing the Trojans to reassume command with the 6-3 lead. It was her ninth roundtripper of the season and the 30th for Battle’s team in 13 games.
“That’s a senior moment right there,” Cress said. “She’s put up big numbers for us all year. I knew it was coming at some point from her. She’s been hitting it really well all week.”
Leonard was just rising to the occasion.
“I knew the game was close and it meant a lot to us to keep our record clean, although we still have a lot to prove,” the 5-foot-10 redhead said. “We needed some security runs there, so I was able to step up. It felt good coming off the bat.”
Leonard had also driven in the game’s initial run with a sacrifice fly in bottom of the first.
The Trojans took advantage of two Gate City errors in one inning, plus RBI singles from Eden Wallace and Makayla Rutledge, to produce their 4-0 stronghold.
“Our pitcher [Taylor Blevins] did enough to keep us in the game and that’s all we can ask,” said Gate City coach Cara Noe. “We just had a few defensive misplays and they capitalized.
“But I also am proud of the fact that we came here with the mindset that we could play [with Battle], and we were able to put pressure on them. Hopefully we can continue that attitude.”
Hanna Jo McReynolds, a junior right-hander who had a no-hitter through four innings, allowed five base hits and retired the Blue Devils in order to finish what she started, picking up the win.
“I had Hanna Jo when she was about 10 years old for a pitching lesson,” Cress said. “She is very coachable. She’s a competitor.”
Leonard finished with the three RBIs and two of Battle’s 11 base knocks. Ellie Keene and Charleigh Gobble both had a pair of hits for the Trojans as well.
Makayla Bays had two base hits for the Blue Devils.