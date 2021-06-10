PREP SOFTBALL: John Battle still unbeaten, advances to title game

BRISTOL, Va. – Start the game at 1:30 in the afternoon or start it at 4:30 or 5:30. It doesn’t really matter, because the John Battle softball team has been on time all season.

The top-seeded Trojans remained unbeaten Thursday, easing out to a four-run lead and then holding off visiting Gate City to nab a 6-3 win in Mountain 7 District tournament semifinal play.

Heavy rain forced the start time to be changed twice before settling on a 5:30 first-pitch, but nothing was going to keep the Trojans from their appointed round — a spot in the M7 final.

The Trojans (13-0) host Ridgeview today at 3 p.m. for the championship, while Gate City visits Wise Central for a consolation game as both teams jockey for region seeding.

Battle will be a No.1 seed in next week’s Region 2D tournament – that much is known for sure. And third-year head coach Hannah Light Cress likes the way her team competes.

“In the Mountain 7 you’re going to get everyone’s best, night in and night out,” said Cress, a star at old Coeburn High School a decade ago who later was a standout pitcher at what was then called King College. “You have to come to play.

“Gate City is tough and it took us a while to get going, but our kids got it done. I’m pleased.”