PREP SOFTBALL: John Battle scores 10 in 6th to defeat ‘Pack

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – John Battle senior softball player Logan Leonard was expecting a large and loud crowd at Ridgeview Tuesday.
“We know that we have a big target on our back after what our success the past few years, so we just have to go to work each game,” Leonard said.
Before that expected crowd of Ridgeview Wolfpack supporters, Leonard slammed two homers as the Trojans rolled to a 13-3 win in a Mountain 7 District showdown.
With four seniors who made a national impact on the youth league level, the spotlight was bright for John Battle in 2020. Then the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“That such a letdown for all of us because we had such high expectations,” Leonard said. “We’re making up for that lost season now and trying to win it for those seniors.”
The Trojans improved to 4-0 Tuesday behind a 13-hit attack and a 10-run sixth inning outburst fueled by clever bunts and aggressive baserunning.
Leonard, a four-year starter who is hitting over 500, finished with three hits along with Logan Singleton. Ellie Keene added two hits.
Battle actually trailed 2-1 through three innings against deceptive Ridgeview pitcher Laci Williams.
“We were kind of thrown off a little because she was throwing some different pitches that we hadn’t seen, but we kind of figured things out and put together smart at-bats,” Leonard said.
Senior pitcher Hanna Jo McReynolds was steady as usual for Battle, striking out eight en route to a five-hitter.
“I always trust my team to come through,” McReynolds said. “I’ll take a 10-run inning any day.”
McReynolds leads the Trojans with a batting average of over .600.
Ridgeview coach Kent Grant said he was pleased with the execution from his young team through five innings.
“And then the wheels kind of fell off and we let things snowball,” Grant said. “We’ve talked about not letting those big innings happen, but we’ve let one happen in each game and it caught up to us tonight.”
Both Battle and Ridgeview entered the game with a 3-0 record.
“We knew Ridgeview was doing to be pumped up,” Battle coach Hannah Cress said. “We’re the preseason pick to win a very strong Mountain 7 District, so we’re going to get the A-game from every single team we play. Our players just have to want it more.”
Cress said that Leonard, McReynolds and Alyssa Kate Wallace are the lone returnees from the talented 2019 squad.
“That was going to be our big season, but this year’s team is scrappy,” Cress said.
Few players are scrappier than the powerful 5-foot-10 Leonard, who caught a pet frog in the Ridgeview dugout.
“We’ve made playoff runs the past few years and we learned from those experiences,” Leonard said. “We’ve graduated some key players, but we still have that close bond.”
