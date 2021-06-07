PREP SOFTBALL: John Battle is unbeaten thanks in part to a slugging lineup

There are several reasons for this power surge.

“We see a lot of live pitching and I think that’s the key,” Cress said. “We’ve seen no pitching machines and we try to work on our timing and just hitting the ball up the middle and to the gaps. We work a lot on small ball as well. We know the further we get in the postseason that’s going to be a big thing. We’re not going to hit four or five home runs every game.”

Battle plays in one of the coziest softball fields in the area with the rough estimates of 205 feet down the right-field line, around 195 to center and about 190 to left. Yet, this is not a team that is just the byproduct of its ballpark.

“We really don’t try to hit home runs,” Cress said. “Our hitting philosophy here is line drives up the middle and gap-to-gap. That’s what we work on every single day. We took batting practice one day and I made them run if they hit one over the fence. Not saying that’s bad, but we want to get runners on so if we do hit a home run, it’s not just a solo shot.”

Leonard has certainly been hitting the ball to all fields and is the owner of a sublime .587 batting average.