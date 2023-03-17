It has been a whirlwind of emotions for Tennessee High softball over the last two years, from the sorrow of losing a beloved teammate to the exhilaration of reaching the highest peak in program history.

David Boggs wants to keep the positive momentum going, taking over as head coach from Jenn Testa, who stepped down last August. He has plenty of help.

“I absolutely have some big shoes to fill. Coach Testa turned this program around and has had great success. My goal is just to continue to grow on that success,” said Boggs, who has been coaching softball for 37 years, including 21 in the Tennessee High system, but first time as head coach. “I feel like I have been given some advantages to do that over a lot of first year head coaches. One of the advantages is the coaching staff we have.

“Samantha Chafin and Michelle Williams, with them returning, I am very fortunate to be able to come into a program with a great coaching staff already in place. Both of the coaches are fully invested in the program, very knowledgeable, they are experienced and truly care about the success of each of the girls as well as the success of the program.”

Two senior starters and four sophomores that started last season as freshmen return for the Vikings, who have opened their season this week by winning three of four games at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“They are all excited about it,” Boggs said. “We are really looking forward to not only getting over there and playing some ball against some good teams, but looking forward to the team bonding and team building experiences they get to go through and hopefully make some good memories for them.”

***

One memory remains with the Vikings, that of Gabby Kennedy, who died tragically in 2021. Boggs, who coached Kennedy in the seventh through ninth grades, said Kennedy is still very much a part of the Tennessee High program. Two seniors, Rylee Fields and Ashley Worley, are the only two Vikings who were on the varsity roster with her.

“I was very blessed to get to coach her. She was a great loss, not only on the softball field, but to the community and to the world. She was just a great young lady,” said Boggs, who added that Kennedy was an exemplary example of accepting roles. “I know Gabby would sit here and laugh as I say this, but I told the parents, ‘She was one of the worst softball players I ever got to coach, but she was one of the biggest assets to any team that I ever got to coach.’

“She didn’t get on the field a whole lot, but when she did you knew you had it all coming from her. When she was in the dugout you know you had it all coming from her because she would be climbing that fence and that old raspy voice ‘I believe in you, I got you’. She spurred us to a lot of wins, just like keeping everybody up.”

Boggs said this year’s team is focused on having a big season, not only for themselves and the school, but for their beloved teammate.

“Absolutely. One of the very first things these young ladies asked me to do when I took over the program is her locker. Since losing her, everything was in her locker. They put her uniforms in there, they put everything in there and we just moved it over to the corner of the fieldhouse inside and kind of made a little shrine,” Boggs said. “They take her with them everywhere they go.

“She has been a huge inspiration. This year’s seniors, I know they want this to be a big year for her...When we were doing our banners for our sponsorships, the class of 2021 purchased a banner to put on the field this year in her honor and wishing the ladies success and talking about being teammates forever. She was a special young lady, well beyond her years.”

***

Tennessee High has won 48 games over the last two seasons, coming within one game of the state tournament in 2021 and getting there last season.

“We are looking for this bunch to make a lot of noise at the end of the season, we really are,” said Boggs, who spent last season at the middle school, working to improve the numbers in the program, which stood at just 11 varsity players heading into this season. “They are a tight-knit group. This is one of the most unselfish groups I have ever been around and I have coached off and on at several different schools and a couple of different school systems. This will my 37th year and this group is tight-knit, they push each other, but they do it with respect. They accept that leadership with one another.

“One of the things we work on is being able to lead, but also being able to be led. They do a great job with that. When I walk into the field house, it’s not that I have a junior or a senior and a freshmen, it is I have got an ‘x’ number of teammates and we are all in this together and we are going to help each other any way we can.”

Boggs has three seniors on this year’s squad, including future college performers Fields (Johnson University) and Worley (Tusculum), along with basketball standout Kendall Cross, a Montreat recruit, who hasn’t played softball since middle school. Catcher Abby Haga, first baseman Macie Strouth and outfielders Kaylie Hughes and Lily Ware all started last season as sophomores. Others expected to contribute include junior second baseball Mazzy Wilson, freshman third baseman Katy Granger, junior designed hitter Maddi Hall, along with Brooklyn Carter, Alex Spangler, Callie Becker and Ella Ratliff.

“We have got great leadership from our returning seniors in Rylee and Ashley. Kaylie has also stepped up, she is doing a great job of leading,” Boggs said. “All three of these young ladies are very dedicated, not only to their personal growth, but the growth of each of their teammates.”

That growth shows in other ways too. For instance, Boggs has been especially pleased with the strength and conditioning program run by former Tennessee High football coach Mike Mays.

“Mike Mays is doing a great job with these young ladies and the results are real and very visible on the field,” Boggs said. “The whole athletic program is benefiting from what Coach Mays is doing. You can just see it when you see the athletes out working on the fields, they are just getting bigger, stronger, faster and that is a huge testament of what he is doing in the weight room. He has got the student body into it and it is a very disciplined program, just doing a great job and it is helping all the athletic programs and it is just going to continue to do so.”

There is also the matter of numbers, which has begun to improve at the middle school level, led by Kara Proffitt and Maddison Honaker.

“We are seeing really good progress there. (Kara) is doing a great job with that,” Boggs said. “We are seeing a lot of growth, not only in the numbers, but in the talent level. We are getting more people to come out and as a head coach at the high school, I find that really exciting. It is going to show up big in our future.”

Boggs is focused on this season first, and for good reasons. Hopes are high for more success in ‘23.

“It is really exciting. We have a great fan base, get a lot of support from the school and the community,” Boggs said. “We are really looking forward to it. I think it is going to be an exciting season.”