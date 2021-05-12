PREP SOFTBALL: Homers from Ryan, Worley propel THS to first district tourney win since 2012

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tori Ryan put Tennessee High on top to stay with a mighty swing, while it was Ashley Worley’s powerful cut that put the Vikings over the top.
Ryan’s two-run homer in the first inning was the momentum-shifter and Worley’s three-run clout in the sixth inning was the victory-clincher as fourth-seeded THS took a 9-2 triumph over No. 5 Science Hill on Tuesday in the first round of the TSSAA District 1-AAA softball tournament.
It was the first district tournament win for THS (22-8) since 2012 and the Vikings will play at top-seeded David Crockett today as the event enters its double-elimination stage.
Ryan got things rolling in the bottom of the first inning by rocking the 17th pitch thrown by Science Hill’s Zoey Cooper, drilling a 2-2 offering that eventually bounced off the top of a shed that stands beyond the center-field fence.
She knew it was gone the instant her seventh homer of the season left the bat and was rather pumped up.
“ I think I bat-flipped,” Ryan said.
She had every reason to be exuberant as it was a prodigious poke.
“ That’s probably the farthest ball that I’ve seen hit on this field in a game,” said THS coach Jenn Testa. “She does that kind of stuff in practice all the time. In fact, we were practicing on that [neighboring] field [on Monday], because this field was too wet. She was hitting that house over there [which sits beyond the outfield fence]. I could tell she’s been kind of feeling it.”
Tennessee High’s entire squad got in on the act as the Vikings finished with 14 hits.
“ They got the bats rolling after I did that,” Ryan said. “And it was a good feeling of getting that started and providing a spark. It was a great feeling jumping on home plate and everybody smacking me on the back and helmet.”
Worley got a similar reception when her blast to left field turned a 5-2 lead for the Vikings into a much more comfortable 8-2 advantage in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was part of a three-hit, four-RBI performance for the sophomore.
“ The last couple of weeks, she’s hit some balls hard, but they’ve been right at people,” Testa said. “It was really good for her to get the reward of hitting it hard today.”
Ryan, Keegan Myers, Kenzie Orfield and Nikki Duncan each finished with two hits in an offensive performance Testa enjoyed.
“ Last week, in preparing for the tournament, we talked about how we needed to make a big jump offensively and be more consistent,” Testa said. “We did a good job today of putting that into practice.”
Science Hill (29-12) managed just five hits against THS ace pitcher Rylee Fields, who struck out nine.
The Hilltoppers received three hits from Abigail Taylor and a two-run homer from Bree Presnell.
Science Hill coach Jerry Higgins was left to wonder what might have been as his team’s fortunes changed when pitcher Sejal Neas, an Appalachian State University recruit, suffered an injury.
“ We battled,” Higgins said. “It was still a great year, considering.”
Tennessee High hopes its postseason run includes more than one victory. The Vikings dropped 2-0 and 5-2 decisions to Crockett in the regular season.
“ I think our girls are excited and I told them the tournament is basically like a whole new season,” Testa said. “At the end of the day, in this conference this year, you’re going to have to beat some good teams know matter where you’re at. We’re just gonna have fun and enjoy these moments like we have all season.”