PREP SOFTBALL: Homers from Ryan, Worley propel THS to first district tourney win since 2012

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tori Ryan put Tennessee High on top to stay with a mighty swing, while it was Ashley Worley’s powerful cut that put the Vikings over the top.

Ryan’s two-run homer in the first inning was the momentum-shifter and Worley’s three-run clout in the sixth inning was the victory-clincher as fourth-seeded THS took a 9-2 triumph over No. 5 Science Hill on Tuesday in the first round of the TSSAA District 1-AAA softball tournament.

It was the first district tournament win for THS (22-8) since 2012 and the Vikings will play at top-seeded David Crockett today as the event enters its double-elimination stage.

Ryan got things rolling in the bottom of the first inning by rocking the 17th pitch thrown by Science Hill’s Zoey Cooper, drilling a 2-2 offering that eventually bounced off the top of a shed that stands beyond the center-field fence.

She knew it was gone the instant her seventh homer of the season left the bat and was rather pumped up.

“ I think I bat-flipped,” Ryan said.

She had every reason to be exuberant as it was a prodigious poke.