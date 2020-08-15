PREP SOFTBALL: Holston beat Coeburn in a memorable 18-inning marathon in 2010

“When I think of that 18-inning game I get chill bumps,” Doss said. “Every single time. The intensity was just so surreal. Even now when I talk about that game, I feel like my chest tightens a little like I have held my breath for a long time. Weird, right?”

Not really when you consider the emotions and circumstances of a game with such intensity.

“Ten years later that game still haunts me,” said Hannah Light, who was Coeburn’s ace pitcher. “I can remember almost every detail about it and it still stings to this day.”

The game was scoreless for 14 innings as Lowe and Light engaged in a pitching duel.

“I think at one point we all just sort of forgot what inning it was, because they just kept rolling by,” said Megan Honaker, who was Holston’s catcher. “I remember our scorekeeper going through pages and pages of the book.”

Holston broke through in the top of the 15th inning with one out when Brittany Boyd collected an inside-the-park home run down the right-field line as the ball got past right fielder Courtney Marrs.

In the bottom of the 15th inning, Lindsay Lawson collected a two-out RBI single on an 0-2 pitch from Lowe to pull the Blue Knights even.