PREP SOFTBALL: Holston beat Coeburn in a memorable 18-inning marathon in 2010

Taylor Doss got married on June 20 and the wedding ceremony was attended by several of her former softball teammates at Holston High School.
Morgan Lowe commented on what a scorcher of a summer afternoon it was when Faith Ritchie replied, “If we can make it 18 innings, we can make it through anything.”
Later, Doss was reflecting on the big event with her best friends and remarked that of the six softball standouts who graduated from Holston in 2012, she couldn’t believe she was the first to tie the knot.
“We played 18 innings and won,” Brittany Boyd wryly remarked. “Anything is possible.”
It’s been exactly 10 years, two months and one week since the Holston Cavaliers polished off a 2-1, 18-inning victory over the Coeburn Blue Knights in a VHSL Group A state quarterfinal softball game which remains one of the most exciting high school postseason events ever contested in far Southwest Virginia.
The showdown took two days to complete and featured a combined 434 nerve-racking pitches, 43 strikeouts from two ace pitchers and a pair of inside-the-park home runs hit to nearly the identical spot. The memories of that day remain vivid a decade later for those who were there and witnessed such high drama.
Fifteen people who were present on June 8 and 9 in 2010 in Wise County have shared their recollections of that epic showdown and an oral history of the game will be available on HeraldCourier.com at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“When I think of that 18-inning game I get chill bumps,” Doss said. “Every single time. The intensity was just so surreal. Even now when I talk about that game, I feel like my chest tightens a little like I have held my breath for a long time. Weird, right?”
Not really when you consider the emotions and circumstances of a game with such intensity.
“Ten years later that game still haunts me,” said Hannah Light, who was Coeburn’s ace pitcher. “I can remember almost every detail about it and it still stings to this day.”
The game was scoreless for 14 innings as Lowe and Light engaged in a pitching duel.
“I think at one point we all just sort of forgot what inning it was, because they just kept rolling by,” said Megan Honaker, who was Holston’s catcher. “I remember our scorekeeper going through pages and pages of the book.”
Holston broke through in the top of the 15th inning with one out when Brittany Boyd collected an inside-the-park home run down the right-field line as the ball got past right fielder Courtney Marrs.
In the bottom of the 15th inning, Lindsay Lawson collected a two-out RBI single on an 0-2 pitch from Lowe to pull the Blue Knights even.
The teams played on, even though there was a brief stoppage at one point.
“I have never been to a sporting event that lasted so long that the umpires took a 15-minute bathroom break for players and the umpires,” recalled Dante Lee, Coeburn’s principal at the time.
The game’s most important play came in the bottom of the 17th inning as Coeburn’s Alana Johnson connected for a two-out single to center fielder Devynne Stiltner.
Just a freshman at the time, Stiltner fielded the ball on a hop and fired the ball to Honaker, who applied the tag to Catherine Nixon – who was trying to score from second base – for the final out of the inning.
“It was flawless,” said Holston coach Lisa Blackburn. “She fielded it smoothly and threw a bullet to home.”
A few minutes later – after the umpires huddled with coaches and administrators from both schools – the game was suspended due to darkness and rescheduled for 5 p.m. the following day.
It only took 12 minutes to complete.
Honaker smacked a pitch down the right-field line in the top of the 18th and circled the bases for another inside-the-park home run.
Lowe then took care of business in the bottom of the 18th inning to seal the deal.
On one side there was elation.
“The game ended and I think adrenaline took over,” Stiltner said. “People were crying, laughing, high-fiving all around. It was certainly a proud moment for our team. All I can remember doing is smiling until my face hurt.”
In the Coeburn dugout there was devastation.
“Oh, it hurt like hell for sure,” Nixon said. “Following that game, I had so many emotions I really couldn’t process it all.”
That was the final season in which the VHSL crowned only three state champions in baseball and softball as divisional play would be introduced at the Group A level the following spring.
For Coeburn, it was the penultimate season as consolidation led to the formation of Eastside High School in the fall of 2011 from the combination of Coeburn and St. Paul.
In 2012, Eastside – with several players who had played on that Coeburn team two years prior – won the VHSL Group A, Division 2 state championship.
Holston finished as state runner-up in 2010, 2011 and 2012 with a core group of superstars leading the way.
The defining victory during that stretch of success was that 18-inning thriller.
“Anytime we’re together,” Doss said. “In some way, shape or form it gets mentioned.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
