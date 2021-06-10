PREP SOFTBALL: Hill homers twice, drives in 8 to lead ‘Pack past Warriors

Ridgeview High School freshman Caiti Hill was certainly at the top of her game on Thursday.
Hill went 3-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBIs in leading her squad to a 9-4 victory over the Wise County Central Warriors in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District softball tournament.
The most impressive single-game postseason performance yet among spring sports athletes in Southwest Virginia included a three-run homer in the first inning, a grand slam in the second and a RBI single in the fourth.
Braelyn Strouth went 3-for-4 with three runs, while Maggie Grant scored twice. The Wolfpack led 8-0 after two innings.
Cetnral, which had been playing as well as any team in Southwest Virginia entering the contest, received two hits apiece from Jill Sturgill, Katherine Hopkins and Maggie Shell. Hopkins and Shell homered.
Patrick Henry 10, Northwood 1
Abigail Street struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in leading Patrick Henry to the Hogoheegee District championship.
Fallyn Daniels and Street each had three hits for the Rebels, who will host a Region 1D opening round game on Monday.
Caroline Hayden had the lone hit for Northwood, which will host Eastside or Honaker in the Region 1D semifinals on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Eastside 13, J.I. Burton 3
Will Stansberry, Christopher Steele, Isaiah Sexton and Jaxsyn Collins all had two RBIs as Eastside bopped J.I. Burton in the finals of the Cumberland District tournament.
Eli McCoy struck out six over 5 2/3 innings on the mound to move to 4-1.
Burton was paced by Jaymen Buchanan’s three hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 3, Wise County Central 1
Isabella Blagg scored two goals and Emma Hemphill added one goal and an assist to lead the Bears to the Mountain 7 District semifinal victory.
Shay Henderson had 16 saves for the Bears, who will visit Abingdon today for the Mountain 7 District championship match.
Virginia High 2, Graham 1
Maria Wilson and Adie Ratcliffe scored a goal apiece to lead Virginia High to the Southwest District tournament championship.
Madison Worley had two saves in goal for the Bearcats (11-1), who will host a Region 2D tournament opener on Monday.
Graham’s goal came from Macie McBride.
BOYS SOCCER
George Wythe 1, Galax 0
A goal by Yianni Kapranos helped George Wythe improve to 12-0 with a win in the finals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Union 2, Wise County Central 1
Alex Rasnick scored with two minutes left on the clock to lead the Bears to the Mountain 7 District third place match win over the Bears.
Brayden Wharton had a goal and assisted on Rasnick’s game-winning shot. Corbin Jenkins also had an assist.
Malachi Jenkins had 18 saves in goal.
Wise County Central’s lone goal came from Usher Khan.