PREP SOFTBALL: Hill homers twice, drives in 8 to lead ‘Pack past Warriors

Ridgeview High School freshman Caiti Hill was certainly at the top of her game on Thursday.

Hill went 3-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBIs in leading her squad to a 9-4 victory over the Wise County Central Warriors in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District softball tournament.

The most impressive single-game postseason performance yet among spring sports athletes in Southwest Virginia included a three-run homer in the first inning, a grand slam in the second and a RBI single in the fourth.

Braelyn Strouth went 3-for-4 with three runs, while Maggie Grant scored twice. The Wolfpack led 8-0 after two innings.

Cetnral, which had been playing as well as any team in Southwest Virginia entering the contest, received two hits apiece from Jill Sturgill, Katherine Hopkins and Maggie Shell. Hopkins and Shell homered.

Patrick Henry 10, Northwood 1

Abigail Street struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in leading Patrick Henry to the Hogoheegee District championship.

Fallyn Daniels and Street each had three hits for the Rebels, who will host a Region 1D opening round game on Monday.