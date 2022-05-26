 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Softball: Hannah Light Cress steps down as John Battle's coach

  • Updated
Virginia High vs John Battle Softball

John Battle's Hannah Jo McReynolds is greeted by head coach Hannah Cress as she rounds 3rd base after hitting a home run.

John Battle High School suffered a 9-3 loss to the Tazewell Bulldogs in the first round of the Region 2D softball tournament on Thursday in what turned out to be the final game at the helm of the Trojans for head coach Hannah Light Cress.

Cress resigned after four seasons on the job and cited family reasons for the move. She has two young children, Addi and Cam, and is going to spend more time with them.

Cress was an ace pitcher at Coeburn High School and King University prior to entering the coaching profession.

“As much as I love being a softball coach, I love being a mom that much more,” Cress said. “As much as it hurts my heart, my kids need me to be present in their life, more than I need to be on a softball field right now.”

