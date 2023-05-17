BRISTOL, Va. – It’s not much of an exaggeration to say that Graham High School’s softball team started hitting as soon as they stepped off the bus after arriving in Bristol on Wednesday night.

“It was all about swinging,” said freshman Riley Harvey. “We’ve been bad about watching the ball go by all year. We’ve really been working on our hitting since we’ve struggled with it all year and obviously it worked.”

Harvey went 4-for-4 and fellow ninth-grader Jillian McFarland pitched well after a rocky start as the fifth-seeded G-Girls earned a stunning 9-6 victory over the Virginia High Bearcats in the first round of the Southwest District tournament.

Playing on the same field in which they had suffered a 12-2, six-inning loss to the Bristolians just eight days earlier, the bunch from Bluefield sent nine batters to the plate and scored four times in the top of the first inning.

That was a harbinger of things to come as Graham finished with 14 hits.

“They played like a different team tonight,” said second-year Graham coach Taylyn Strange. “My team hasn’t hit like that or fielded like that all season. They really wanted it.”

Virginia High matched the offensive production through two innings as the score was knotted at five runs apiece, but McFarland got in a groove and allowed just one run on three hits over the final five innings.

She struck out five and punctuated the performance with a game-ending K.

McFarland plays on a local travel-ball team coached by Sullivan East High School athletic legends Andy Wilhoit and Angie Fickes Wilhoit.

“My goal coming in was to beat them,” McFarland said. “I just had to do my thing in the circle.”

A backdoor screwball turned out to be a pitch that was a difference-maker for McFarland.

“We found a pitch that was really working and we hadn’t called the backdoor screwball all season because we just thought it was a filler pitch,” Strange said. “It was on tonight. She found that in the third inning and rolled with it. Her offspeed was working.”

Boy, was it ever.

“Credit to their pitcher,” said VHS coach Andrew Belcher. “She kept us off-balance and we popped up a lot of pitches and hit a lot of groundballs. We just didn’t score enough runs.”

McFarland benefited from the run support.

“That was a very good feeling, for sure,” McFarland said. “They had my back and we were doing what we’ve been waiting for all season [at the plate].”

Senior Chris Flanagan had a homer among her three hits for the G-Girls, while Bella Kaklis (the daughter of current Bluefield University and former University of Virginia’s College at Wise assistant football coach Dino Kaklis) and Ashlynn Sarver supplied two hits apiece.

Kaklis had a RBI single in the third inning that gave Graham the lead for good, while Harvey hammered a two-run double in the sixth inning that provided some insurance runs

“It seemed like everything they hit found a hole and everything we hit was right at ‘em,” Belcher said.

Alexis Frazier had two hits for VHS, while Bella McCloud drove in two runs.

It was the final game for seven seniors on the Bearcats’ 10-player roster.

“It’s going to be nearly impossible to replace seven seniors and many of them have been starting since they were freshmen,” Belcher said.

Meanwhile, Graham will play SWD regular-season champion Tazewell today in a tournament semifinal clash. The G-Girls also clinched a spot in next week’s Region 2D tournament with Wednesday’s win.

“It’s been a little while since we’ve made it this far,” Strange said.